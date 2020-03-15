agate Scoreboard: Your Sports Mar 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ShootingYellowstone Rifle ClubBuffalo Rifle Gong Match Iron sights: Ron Vanden Brink, 31.Trapdoor: Stan Bayley, 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Wire Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana sports scene touched by coronavirus Jeff Welsch: Jessie Royer's Iditarod push gives Montanans something to cheer amid sports silence 'We still made history': Once home, Forsyth gets to celebrate its first girls state basketball title Montana Western's sole senior Savanna Bignell finds closure, path forward after abrupt end to career 'The right decision': MHSA director Mark Beckman says canceling tournaments was only option
