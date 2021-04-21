Golf
Hole-In-One
Jerry Narum aced the 154-yard fourth hole with a 4-iron. Mel Raatz, Bob Gaughen and Walt Davidson witnessed the shot.
Lake Hills
Men's Seniors Vegas Tournament
9-hole event: Oren Jones, Bill Laurent, Tom Schillinger 62; Mike Devous, Randy Holm, Rick Stabio 63; Dan Carroll, Butch Clapper, Mark Hansen, Ralph Rienhart 64; Scott Anderson, Jake Ketterling, Jerry Liffrig, Paul Mock 67.
18-hole event: Ralph Blee, Terry Lane, Robert Marshall, George Zorzakis 120; Mike Joyce, Jim Keeling, Phil Pugrud, Dan Tryan 121; Glenn Hageman, Rich Lorenz, Mike Quade, Howard Sumner 124; Larry Brensdal, Del Hayter, Bob Holloway, Pat Joyce 126; Darryl Helmer, Chuck Morgan, Milt Strong, Jack Wahl 126.
Flags: 2 Bruce Mueller, 4 Gary Doll, 6 Chuck Morgan, 8 George Zorzakis.
Laurel
Wednesday Men's Seniors
Gross: Terry Caekaert, Tom Maurer, Marc Lackman, Pat O'Connor, Francis Ricci 65
Net: Randy Michael, Bill Lindbert, Jim Wagner, Bill Bernhard, Rick Ketterling 54
Pryor Creek
Wednesday Men's Seniors
Shamble, Net: Sonny Westerman, Bob Riehl, Barry Bolton, Bruce Rost 112; Rick Morrison, Paul Hart, Pete Peterson, Wally Sims 113; Ned Johnerson, Scott Alexander, Gary Evans, Jim Lee 118; Dan Vogt, Walter Smith, Dick Jonasen, Patrick Sherman 120 S/C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.