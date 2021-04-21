Golf

Hole-In-One

Jerry Narum aced the 154-yard fourth hole with a 4-iron. Mel Raatz, Bob Gaughen and Walt Davidson witnessed the shot.

Lake Hills

Men's Seniors Vegas Tournament

9-hole event: Oren Jones, Bill Laurent, Tom Schillinger 62; Mike Devous, Randy Holm, Rick Stabio 63; Dan Carroll, Butch Clapper, Mark Hansen, Ralph Rienhart 64; Scott Anderson, Jake Ketterling, Jerry Liffrig, Paul Mock 67.

18-hole event: Ralph Blee, Terry Lane, Robert Marshall, George Zorzakis 120; Mike Joyce, Jim Keeling, Phil Pugrud, Dan Tryan 121; Glenn Hageman, Rich Lorenz, Mike Quade, Howard Sumner 124; Larry Brensdal, Del Hayter, Bob Holloway, Pat Joyce 126; Darryl Helmer, Chuck Morgan, Milt Strong, Jack Wahl 126.

Flags: 2 Bruce Mueller, 4 Gary Doll, 6 Chuck Morgan, 8 George Zorzakis.

Laurel

Wednesday Men's Seniors

Gross: Terry Caekaert, Tom Maurer, Marc Lackman, Pat O'Connor, Francis Ricci 65

Net: Randy Michael, Bill Lindbert, Jim Wagner, Bill Bernhard, Rick Ketterling 54

Pryor Creek

Wednesday Men's Seniors

Shamble, Net: Sonny Westerman, Bob Riehl, Barry Bolton, Bruce Rost 112; Rick Morrison, Paul Hart, Pete Peterson, Wally Sims 113; Ned Johnerson, Scott Alexander, Gary Evans, Jim Lee 118; Dan Vogt, Walter Smith, Dick Jonasen, Patrick Sherman 120 S/C.

 

