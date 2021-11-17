Bowling

Double Nickel

The Double Nickel Will be holding its third tournament of the year on Sunday in Cody, Wyo. at the Super Bowl. The shift times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., though the second shift is presently full. Any bowlers who are signed up for the second shift but will not be able to attend, please let Dale Matthaes know immediately. To confirm or check on spots available, call 406-652-3104, or 406-696-9668 or by email at dalematthaes@gmail.com.

 

