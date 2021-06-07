Golf
Hole-in-one
Chase Milliron aced the 135-yard ninth hole Monday at Par 3 with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Robert Milliron, Sheryl McKee and Jay Davis.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
AB/CD 2-man teams, best net ball
Front 9 AB: Kenny Wilbert-Gary Salimeno 30 (card playoff); Mike Holtz-Gordon Krumheuer 30; Ed Butler-John Johnson 31 (card playoff); David Reda-Steve Hellenthal 31 (card playoff); Jim Sears-Pete Conway 31.
Front 9 CD: Ray Schuld-Michael Jennings 28 (card playoff); Larry Karls-Sandy MacDonald 28; Jack Payne-Dennis McKnire 29; Bill Turnquist-Leroy Morse 31 (card playoff); Dennis Lusin-Zane Jansen 31.
Back 9 AB: Wally Holter-Steve Schieno 25; Dale Mack-Ron Syens 27; Bill Comstock-Kem Johnson 28; Jim Ashcraft-Bruce Rost 29; Wayne Everson-Todd Rowen 30 (card playoff).
Back 9 CD: Samuel Young-John Schafer 26; Harvey Tripple-Ron Smith 28; Blind Draw-Bob Schuler 29 (card playoff); Richard Rodriquez-Bob Gilbertson 29 (card playoff); Chuck Willkom-Ralph Snodgrassm 29.
Flags: 1, Jim Doll; 7, Gary Salimeno; 9, Ed Butler; 11, Todd Rowen; 15, Steve Erickson; 16, Bob Peterson.
Briarwood
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Results: Bert Bridger-Jerry Rivinius-Gary Ugrin-Lane Snyder 123; Ned Johnerson-Walt Degnan-Rich Lorenz-Don Charpentier 126; Gary Elenburg- Randy Michael-Ben Ripley-Bruce Dunkin 129 (playoff); Tom Peterson- John McMurray-Terry Lane(BD)-Steve Ballock 129.
Low Gross: Tom Peterson 76, Bert Bridger 79.
Low Net: Bruce Hamm 70, Ned Johnerson 71, Bruce Dunkin 72 (playoff), Chuck Morgan 72 (playoff).
Cottonwood Hills
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Professionals: Kelbi Lee 71, Garret Nielson 73, Scott Pekovich 74.
Pro-Am teams: Garret Nielson-Mark Eekhoff-Matt Cords-Andrew Fillmore-Wyatt Nielson 202; Spencer Williams-Rich Franco-Byron Stahly-Justin Walsh-Eric Thompson 203; Ted Babcock-Gary Peterson-Rim Haas-Chris Haas-Ryan Saunders 203; Tim Moore-Riley Lawrence-Parker Jones-Brady Cady-Joey Moore 204; Bennett MacIntyre-Ben Alke-Jason Walker-Kevin Opitz-Patrick Harris 205.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Riley Lawrence 70, Joey Moore 70, Christopher Hunter 73. Net, Kevin Opitz 71, Spencer Williams 71, Wyatt Nielson 74.
Flight 2: Gross, Chris Shover 75, Ben Alke 77, Kris Shampeny 78. Net, Brian Thomas 70, Gary Carlson 71, Tim Haas 73.
Flight 3: Gross, Henry Farley 79, Justin Walsh 82, Chuck Thoennes 82. Net, Patrick McMullen 72, Ryan Saunders 73, Kevin Amende 74.
Flight 4: Eric Thompson 80, John Shampeny 88, Jerome Chvilicek 88. Net, Butch England 63, Tim Dodge 67, James Gamble 73, Rod Kessler 73.
Basketball
Rimrock Basketball Camp
The Rimrock Basketball Camp for girls will be held June 14-16 at Billings West High School. Sessions for girls in Grades 1-4 run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and sessions for Grades 5-8 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sessions for high school players (Grades 9-12) run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost for Grades 1-4 is $70, and $90 for Grades 5-8. The registration fee for high school players is $90. Players can register and pay at the door. Contact Charlie Johnson at 406-671-4588 for information.
