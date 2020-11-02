Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Iris Freeck 214, Angie Kleindl 570; Kurt Davey 252-656
Fireside Embers: Bethany Haan 185-535; Avery Corneliusen 235-684
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 161-451; Ray Jackson 256-644
Fireside Seniors: Leatha Rush 174, Edna Mae Duncan 441; Jim Vinecke 213-586
Monday Nite Mixed: Virginia Arbogast 183, Michelle Morgan 494; Blaine Dahle 289-737
Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 182-495; Tom Shea 238, Mike Brophy 683
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jen Lester 233-623; Willy Hankel 242, Mitch Lawson 646
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 218-537
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 193-529; Chet Birkeland 244, Dennis Mitchell 574
Fireball: Mike Dotson 279, Mike Freund 267-714
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 204-554; Tom Simmons 244-620
Tuesday Night Terror: Jana Waters 188-485; Mark Balter 257-698
Tuesday Night: Shayna Kersten 163-419; JJ Hill 238-626
Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 288, Mike Wong 695
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 225-553; Jeremy Ray 247-570
Federal: Deb Zugg 165-475; Mike O’Donnell 205, Mike Pickett 530
Mystic: Mary Kale 207, Kaylie Cook 543; Danny Barcus 252-657
Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 180-281, Abby Dinardi 97-184; Boys 11 & Under – Cameron Hust 105-177
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Melanie Fink 167, Katelynn Debus 427; Boys 12 & Up – Landen Fink 168, Jacob Fox 543
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Karissa Ottenbacher 238-577; Jon Ottenbacher 245-637
Wednesday Night: Rich Westberg 289-749
Late Starters: Sandi Gonzalez 165-425; Tom Shea 205-583
Town and Country Lanes Youth League
Jr Gold: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 198-712 (4); Boys 12 & Up – Ethan Lester 212-723 (4)
