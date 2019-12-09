Basketball
Co-ed Holiday Clinic
There will be a two-day K-8 boys and girls holiday basketball camp at Montana State Billings Dec. 30-31 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. MSUB women and men basketball players, along with coaches, will be conducting the camp. The cost is $60 per person, which includes a t-shirt. For more details, contact Denise Wynia at 406-657-2369 or visit www.msubcamps.com.
Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Karen Berns 181, Velma Seymour 520; Charlie Highsmith 254, Delvin Mace 663
Fireside Embers: Mary Walks Over Ice 178, Janet Thom 486; Jacob Haan 227, Kasey Corneliusen 624
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 236-569; Craig Nickel 253-652
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 178, Bobbi Barcus 494; Larry Brown 247, Darryl Reinhardt 599
Drifter: Craig Nickel 256, Bailey Biscoff 733
Tuesday Firesiders: Sharon Olsen 203, Pat Pitt 560
Sojourners: Carolyn Cook 221, Darla Dunham 553
Heights Seniors: Carole McNulty 212-540; Tom Shea 258-642
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Dani Bunk 204, Jen Lester 507; Chad Wiberg 300-757
Jubilee Seniors: Shelene Boehm 200-550; Dennis Mitchell 208, Archie Caraveau 600
Six Shooters: Sam Dorendorf 232-557
Pioneer: Ricky McBeth 268, Austin Brug 268-736
Plaza: Pat Eide 200, Brenda Dugas 493
Fireflies: Brandy Bessmer 219-604
Fireball: Brad Muri 278-729
55 & Holding: Edna Mae Duncan 189-483; Bruce Phillips 235-611
Sportsman: Jasyn Fox 279-749
T.G.I.F.: Louise Bray 173-470; Kyle Wyckoff 225-635
Fireside Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 213-591; Boys 12 & Up – Ethan Lester 232, Zach Wiseman 529; Girls 11 & Under – Kylie Bertrand 128, Maliyah Walks 342; Boys 11 & Under – Evan Van Luchene 120, Brek Strobel 624
Early Birds: Girls 12 & Up – Tennille Cihak 162-457; Boys 12 & Up – Kyle McLeod 140-347; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 63-147; Boys 11 & Under – Kale Shore 179-415
Fireballs: Girls 12 & Up – Ellyana Hale 144, Gillianne Ostermiller 267; Boys 12 & Up – Hayden Forslund 127, Will Linden 258; Girls 11 & Under – Leah Welzenbach 100, Haylee Krohne 158; Boys 11 & Under – Silas Wyckoff 108, Brogan Lance 157
Balls of Fire: Boys 12 & Up – Jacob Boltz 233, Diylan Seymour 517
Sunset Bowl
Goodfellowship: Mary Baasch 194-564; Jerry Heimburger 297-777
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 210, Kathy Strum 550; Nick Miller 243-656
Tuesday Night Terror: Julie Redfern 255-631; Blake Loran 281, Joel Borg 688
Tuesday Night: Terez Smith 199-551; JJ Hill 257-729
Derby: Donna Degner 210-527
Wednesday Night Metro: Matt Ingold 289-700
Thursday Night Mixed: Mary Winslow 186, Virginia Arbogast 509; James Messmer 248-657
Federal: Kim Mueller 190, Cheryl Nagel 494; Troy Johannessen 232-661
Mystic: Sunee Landrey 230-538; Travus Frost 233, Duane Kostelecky 596
Sunset Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Boys 12 & Up – Jayce Guscott 135, Christopher Dunlap 225; Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 107-189; Boys 11 & Under – Ezra Enslow 128, Ethan Klimper 121-207
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Katelyn Debus 143, Melanie Fink 351; Boys 12 & Up – Jacob Fox 182, Joseph Fox 182, Zach Wiseman 508
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Jolene Haynie 214, Pam Brendgord 547; Dan Friedrich 257, John Morris 664
Koffee Donut: Carol Holmes 182-462; Bob Stokes 223-550
Wednesday Night League: Tammy Whitaker 180-484; Steve Krell 265-672
Late Starters: Carol Holmes 203-532; Tom Shea 258-693
Town and Country Youth Leagues
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up – Taezia Griffeth 139-339; Boys 12 & Up – Marc Newell 164-471; Girls 11 & Under – Arabella Rooney 114, Allie Kale 263; Boys 11 & Under – Logan Carr 167-447
Fat Cat Lanes
Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash 221-554
Guys & Gals: Donna Mitchell 196-521; Jeff Leistkio 232-623
American: Rich Foran 242, Chuck Miller 639
Pintoppers: Shannon Curry 234, Michele Oak 574
Thursday Mixers: Terry Visser 197-564; Brett Barker 266-634
National: Mitch Lawson 248-638
Fat Cat Seniors: Mary Lynn Wagner 224, Teresa Gremmer 524; Dean Hallen 267-750
Holy Rollers: Helen Brown 171, Teri Michael 467; Patrick Brown 215, Dave Brown 584
Youth 11-under: Adelynn Crookston 111-310; Michael Hughes 182-413
Youth 12-over: Elizabeth Paulsen 163-430; Kellen Wrzesinski 149, Maverick Hoppman 400.
NOTE: Leaders after second of three weekends for the 47th annual Holiday Doubles: Bryant Ingold/Matt Ingold 1,544; Jom Gallagher/Brett Barker 1,532; Denton Schillreff/Dave Winslow 1,529; Seven Wrzesinski/Skylar Oak 1,516.
300 game
Jim Rasmussen of Lewistown bowled a 300 game during the Holiday Doubles Tournament at Fat Cat Lanes in Laurel.
