Holes-In-One

Kevin Sullivan aced hole No. 14 at Hilands from 140 yards using a 9-iron. Witnesses: Trenton Bentz, Mark Hunt, Scott Aspenlieder, Kevin Woodin and TJ Umemoto.

Eric Paterson aced hole No. 2 from 147 yards using an 8-iron on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek. Witnesses: Ken Adelblue and Russ McClellan. 

