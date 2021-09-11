Golf
Holes-In-One
Kevin Sullivan aced hole No. 14 at Hilands from 140 yards using a 9-iron. Witnesses: Trenton Bentz, Mark Hunt, Scott Aspenlieder, Kevin Woodin and TJ Umemoto.
Eric Paterson aced hole No. 2 from 147 yards using an 8-iron on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek. Witnesses: Ken Adelblue and Russ McClellan.
