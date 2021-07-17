Golf

Yellowstone

2021 Roundup

Overall champions: Scott Lindell/Matt Martinson

Net

Flight 1: 1st, 269, Jim Bob Coleman/Justin Coleman; 2nd, 271, Bill Royer/Brett Angner; 3rd, 277, Pat White/Gary Carlson; 4th, 278, Matt Martin/Barry Barker; 5th, 279, Mark Bentson/Troy Bentson; Curt Finnicum/Joe Finnicum.

Flight 2: 1st, 270, Doug McBride/Scott McBride; 2nd ,271, Rhett Hightower/Casey Minor; 3rd, 280, Frank Costello/Ryan Truscott; 4th, 284, Phillip Nelson/David Mitchell; 5th, 285, Jim Berry/Greg Raidiger; 6th, 286, John Braun/Eric Braun.

Flight 3: 1st, 277, Joe Blaseg/Gregory Smith; 2nd, 278, Brad Kimball/Si Ryan; 3rd, 279, Sean Ryan/Tim Hein; Jason Hinch/Rusty Gackle; 5th, 282, Tim Dodge/Cody Lerum; James Vertino/Randy Oliver.

Flight 4: 1st, 261, Scott Lindell/Matt Martinson; 2nd, 264, Jason Moore/Ben Border; 3rd, 266, Kevin Kraft/Matt Robertson; 4th, 273, Gary Pollock/Rick Cabrera; 5th, 279, Jon Ussin/Tony Golden; 6th, 281, John McCalla/Michael McClintock.

Gross

Flight 1: 1st, 275, Jake Hedge/Tyson Bickford; 275, Robb Bergeson/Justin Miller; 3rd, 297, Larry Iverson/Larry Iverson II; 4th, 298, Gabe Lapito/Hub Hultgren; 5th, 300, Tim Kienitz/Adam Zwemke; 6th, 306, Steve Wojcik/Cameron Burchett.

Flight 2: 1st, 313, Richard Martin/Shawn Tucker; 2nd, 314, John Soares & Tom Haldeman; 3rd, 323, Michael Bartholomew/Ryan Venable; 4th, 329, Perry Fetsch/TJ Fetsch; Ian Grosulak/Scott Dana; 6th, 331, Nate Royer/Dean Slaughter.

Flight 3: 1st, 333. Chris Anderson/Rich Lorenz; Mike Follett/Doug Gerber; 3rd, 338, Matt Holetz/Kyle Holetz; 4th, 339, Allen Halter/Ken Kallem; Chad Lambourne/Logan Bailey; 6th, 340, Matt Geering/Jason Sides.

Flight 4: 1st, 338, Pete Bitney/Dick Stefani; Pat Nau/Jon Nau; 3rd, 341, Bob Cerkovnik/Gale Nayematsu; 4th, 348, Scott Wickam/Brian Corcoran; 5th, 350, Dane Smith/Scott Jorgenson; 6th, 354, Denny Menholt/Jerry Murphy.

