Soccer
Knights of Columbus
Soccer Challenge
Boys and girls ages 9-14 can participate in the Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Wendy's Field at Rocky Mountain College.
Awards and prizes given and there is no fee to participate. No soccer experience is needed.
For information, contact Andy Mikes at 406-652-5594.
Golf
Hilands
Saturday flags: 3 Jim Walker. 4 Kevin Sullivan. 5 Mark Hunt. 6 Jim Walker.
Bonnie and Clyde Couples: Terry & Jill Bentz/John & Tiffany Blades 135, Frank & Kathy Cross/Craig & Bernie Steffan 136, Larry & June Larson/Bob & Barb Stichman 138, Ryan & Jill Venable/Kelly & Sheila Strobel 142, Doug & Shannon Jensen/Tony & Becky Achten 143.
Flags: 1 Larry Larson. 2 Jill Venable. 3 Joni Koelzer. 4 Terry Bentz. 5 Ryan Truscott. 7 Larry Larson. 8 Becky Achten. 9 Jake Finnicum.
