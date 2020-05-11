GLENDIVE — Sean Repay, who was an assistant coach at Division I University of Toledo (Ohio) last season, has been hired as the head baseball coach at Dawson Community College.
Repay, who worked with the pitching staff at Toledo, has assisted at a variety of levels, including stints at Indiana University Southeast (NAIA) and Lakeland University, a Division III school in Plymouth, Wisconsin.
He has around 10 years of collegiate coaching experience, including stops in California and New York.
For the past summers, Repay has served as the head coach of the Bismarck (North Dakota) Larks in the Northwoods League. It is one of the top collegiate summer leagues in the country.
During his three seasons at the helm, Repay racked up 100 wins and led the Larks to their first North Division championship and playoff berth during the 2018 season.
"Sean has a ton of experience and a very successful recruiting background," Dawson athletic director Joe Peterson said in a press release. "His career trajectory has really prepared him to be a head college coach, and I know he will be very successful in building our baseball program.
"He was raised in a small town and is excited to come back to his small-town roots.
Repay has coached over 80 players that have moved on to professional baseball.
