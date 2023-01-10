MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake and Erik Oline of Missoula are among eight Montanans that will compete in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge on Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 near McCall.
Part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, the 300-mile race features world-class mushers and is an Iditarod and Yukon Quest qualifier.
Royer, who competes regularly in the Iditarod, won the 300-mile Idaho Challenge in 2018 and 2020. Josi Thyr of Olney, the defending champion in the 300-mile race, is also back along with Oline and Clayton Petter of Power.
Nicole Lombardi of Lincoln, who won the 100-mile race in 2022, is competing in that event again. Seppa Francis of Seeley Lake, the sole competitor in the 2020 junior race, is vying in the 100-mile race as well.
The husband-wife duo of Ryan and Jana Roberts of Stevensville is driving sled dog teams in the 52-mile Warm Lake stage race.
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 and one of only three such events for the Iditarod in the contiguous continental U.S. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.
According to Idaho Sled Dog Challenge co-founder and trail coordinator Dave Looney, the Idaho race is considered one of the most grueling mushing competitions to its topography.
"Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race," Looney said in a press release. "Our elevation change is 36,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod.
"They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles. So the dog care and the pacing and the attention they have to pay to the terrain is really important, because there's a lot of up and down. One musher said the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is like climbing Mt. Everest twice."
Race organizers are bringing back the ceremonial start, which will take place at the McCall Activity Barn Jan. 29 — a day before the 300- and 100-mile races start. Organizers encourage spectators to make a day of it and stop by and watch the vet checks at the Ridley's parking lot in McCall and then head over to the ceremonial start or vice versa.
Born in Idaho and raised on a Montana cattle ranch, Royer is considered one of the mushing world's top contenders. She placed third in the Iditarod in 2019 and 2020 and 13th in 2021. She is competing in the celebrated Alaska event again this year.
This year the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge has attracted teams from eight states and Canada. For more information, log on to idahosleddogchallenge.com.
