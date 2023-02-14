Royer from Idaho Challenge

Jessie Royer won the Race to the Sky for the seventh time on Monday night near Lincoln. In this photo from late January, she is shown greeting fans at the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.

Less than two weeks after winning the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 300-mile race, Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer added to her February trophy collection by winning the Race to the Sky 300 on Monday.

She has now won the race seven times. The event weaves past her hometown and ends near Lincoln. She crossed the finish line with 11 dogs at 7:40 p.m.

