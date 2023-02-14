Less than two weeks after winning the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 300-mile race, Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer added to her February trophy collection by winning the Race to the Sky 300 on Monday.
She has now won the race seven times. The event weaves past her hometown and ends near Lincoln. She crossed the finish line with 11 dogs at 7:40 p.m.
Royer has been mushing for 31 years. She started training to run the Iditarod (1,100 miles) in Alaska after first winning the Race to the Sky 500 at age 17.
Born in Idaho and raised on a Montana cattle ranch, Royer is considered one of the mushing world's top contenders. She placed third in the Iditarod in 2019 and 2020 and 13th in 2021.
Royer skipped running the marquee event last year but will be back in March with the Alaskan huskies she raises. The Iditarod is slated to start March 4.
Erik Oline of Missoula finished in second place in the 300. He is a fishing guide and college student who was running dogs from Royer's J Team Kennel. This year marks his second running tours for Royer.
Oline was followed by Charmayne Morrison of Bozeman and Clayton Perry of Power.
Race to the Sky is one leg of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, along with the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge and Eagle Cap Extreme in Oregon.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
