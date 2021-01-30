BILLINGS — Seven members of the Big Sky Armsports Team plan to compete at the Utah State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 6, in Ogden, Utah.
Jim Wright, Tom Viera, Dan Grosulak, Tony Hope, Lanea Hope, Dan Caine and Ben Brooks will depart Billings on Friday and carpool to Ogden to weigh-in later that evening.
Wright is from Shepherd and Brooks is from Lewistown. The other five teammates are from Billings.
The group belongs to the Big Sky Armsports Team, which meets on Saturday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pilgrim Congregational Church, located at 409 S. 36th St., to train.
For information, or if interested in practicing with the team, call Viera at 740-0195.
