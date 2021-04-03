BILLINGS — Senior Blake Olstad of Shepherd High School will be continuing his baseball-playing days at Mayville State University in North Dakota.
The 6-foot-2 Olstad plays locally for the Emmanuel Halos, a club/travel team. He played catcher, first base and left field for the Halos.
Olstad has been competing in baseball for around 12 years, beginning at the Little League level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.