BILLINGS — Senior Blake Olstad of Shepherd High School will be continuing his baseball-playing days at Mayville State University in North Dakota.

The 6-foot-2 Olstad plays locally for the Emmanuel Halos, a club/travel team. He played catcher, first base and left field for the Halos.

Olstad has been competing in baseball for around 12 years, beginning at the Little League level.

