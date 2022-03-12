SHEPHERD — Colter Zink, a four-year starter in football for Shepherd High School, had signed a letter of intent to continue his playing days with Carroll College of the NAIA Frontier Conference.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Zink played a variety of positions for the Mustangs, including tight end, linebacker, running back and kicker.
He was selected as an all-conference linebacker and athlete, and also received all-state recognition at linebacker.
Zink went 24 for 24 on point-after kicks during the 2021 season. As a linebacker, he amassed 80 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
His position changed from tight end to running back in the middle of his senior season. Zink averaged 90 yards rushing per game over the last four games and scored six touchdowns.
He has been invited to play in the Class B All-Star Game. Zink has also been chosen as an alternate for the East-West Shrine Game as a tight end.
