This week's Sidelines spotlights martial artist Lee Benner and former Montana State football/wrestling great Lonnie Burt.
Clancy's Lee Benner of the Helena ATA Martial Arts club recently captured the 60-plus age-group world championship in traditional sparring at the ATA Taekwondo World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. Benner placed runner-up in forms, traditional weapons and combat sparring, as well.
She now owns six world Martial Arts titles, having previously captured forms and combat in 2016, the 2017 traditional weapons, and forms and sparring in 2018. Benner is a third-degree black belt and will be testing for her fourth degree in October in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Two other ladies from Helena also competed at worlds; Jodie Lineaweaver and Diana Oldham.
Lonnie Burt, a Capital High alum, was an All-American nose guard for the 1984 National champion MSU gridders, and is scheduled for induction into the Bobcats Athletic Hall of Fame next February. His junior year, he posted 61 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and was named 1983 honorable mention all-conference.
As a senior, during the regular season, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Burt compiled 67 total tackles, nine quarterback sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, forced and recovered a fumble, broke up a pass and blocked two kicks. During the NCAA playoffs, he made 10 tackles in the opener against Arkansas State, before sacking Rhode Island's QB twice in the semifinals. In the national chipper versus Louisiana Tech, Lonnie sparked the 'Cats victory with two of his four tackles coming in the backfield. He was selected first team All-Big Sky and HM NCAA All-American.
Burt was also a three-time Big Sky heavyweight wrestling runner-up, and is one of only a trio of local grapplers -- with Mike Meyer and Albert Olsen -- to appear in a Division I conference title bout, a feat he accomplished three times. Burt was previously inducted in the Helena Sports Hall of Fame, in 2017.
