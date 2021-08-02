HELENA — For this week's Sidelines, we highlight gymnastics coach Denny Allen, women's golfing record-holder Susan Court, and men's volleyball coach Travers Cox.
Longtime Mount Helena Gymnastics and Gym406 gymnastics club owner and coaching legend Denny Allen has retired. Since he first started directing the sport 45 years ago, it has been estimated that he's guided some 5,000 gymnasts.
Allen started his gymnastics career as a member of the Bitterroot Gymnastics Club in 1970. As a senior member of Missoula Sentinel's team, he reached the 1974 State finals on rings, pommel horse and parallel bars. In 1976, Allen captured the Washington Open championships on rings and pommel horse in the collegiate division.
He coached the women's program at Montana State University for three years, where Kathy King of Great Falls earned the 1978 AIAW Regional all-around title. She was later enshrined in the MSU Hall of Fame.
Allen also assisted with the UC Berkeley men's team. In 1989, he purchased the Mount Helena Gymnastics club from Yvonne Sandmire.
Beginning in 1990, he has mentored nine national qualifiers, including Amy VanHook, Shay Rotsinger, Toby Bleskin, Mike Bowman, Brennan Hopkins, Brighton and Aidan Mozer, Grace Allen and Reese Esponda.
Denny personally coached three state championships.
"My last one was my favorite," he said. "In 2018, we were the optional team champions with only four girls and beat Mismo by .1 point."
Court, who last year extended her Bill Roberts Golf Course record to 14 club titles - 12 opens and 2 seniors crowns - was recently inducted into the Montana State Golf Hall of Fame. A three-time MHSA Seniors State champ, in 2010, 2014 and 2019, she also owns five Helena City championships.
"Susan is a cheerleader for her playing companions and can often be heard applauding the good shot of a playing partner," according to the MSGA Newsletter. "She also demonstrates what it takes to succeed on the golf course—dedication, mental discipline, and a fun-loving attitude."
Cox has been hired as the head coach for Jamestown University's men's volleyball team.
"Coach Cox was an integral part of our success last season and his integrity, demeanor and work ethic are a perfect fit for our institution and department," said Jamestown's Director of Athletics Sean Johnson. "He has a passion for the game that is second to none. Our student-athletes expressed their overwhelming support for Coach Cox."
Cox joined the UJ men's volleyball coaching staff in January as an assistant, helping the squad to the NAIA national tournament in the program's first full year of competition. He also joins forces with his son Caylor, who is a junior for the Jimmies' spikers.
In just a season and a half the Jimmies have posted a 32-5 record.
"This is a dream come true for me," said Cox, who brings over 30 years of experience in coaching indoor and outdoor volleyball to UJ, in Alaska, Texas and Montana. "I absolutely loved being the assistant coach and working with the team during the 2021 season."
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
