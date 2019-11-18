For this week's Sidelines' edition, we report on distance runners, young rough stock cowboys, and players on the felt forum (pocket billiards).
At the Montana BCA State 8-ball Tournament in Billings recently, Helena's Frank Kincl placed third in the A Division, while the B Divison tourney was captured by Justyn Katsilas.
There were 47 shooters in the A tournament. Kincl defeated Coby Japp (Billings) 5-1 to reach the championship semi-finals, where he was bumped into the consolation finals by the eventual champion, former Helenan Jeff Boucher (Kalispell) 5-1.
He then lost to Wade Thompson (Great Falls) 3-2, and finished third, collecting $540 for his efforts.
Katsilas defeated Brett Korst (Great Falls) for the B Division title. In the Scotch Doubles tournament, Kincl and Dan Hamper placed fourth.
At the 28th annual Montana Cup in Kalispell, Helena's Jesse Zentz garnered his fourth consecutive Master's championship. Zentz, 43, traversed the 4.65-mile course at Rebecca Farms in 8:24, finishing 24-seconds ahead of runner-up Jimmy Grant (Missoula).
Three Helena teams placed second, in the Mens Open, Mens Masters and Womens Masters divisions. Other top local individuals were Master's men David Morris (fifth) and Pat Judge (seventh); Mens junior Jonah Fisher (seventh); Womens Masters Mandy Felenz (fifth) and Anna Doran (seventh); and Womens Junior Amber Lund (seventh).
For complete results, visit competitivetiming.com
Four local area youth cowboys have qualified for the Junior World Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Making his fourth consecutive world finals, Leighton LaFromboise, 13, will again be competing in the bareback bronc riding.
Joining Leighton will be the three Jones brothers. Decker Jones, 10, qualified in saddle bronc and bareback, while Tiber, 9, and Brenner, 7, will participate in the bareback. This is Tiber's second world qualification.
The Junior World Finals takes place December 5-9. There will be a benefit and send-off celebration for the boys at Muni's Sports Grill on December 1, from 4-7 p.m.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or email curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
