This week Sidelines recaps Erika Ackerlund’s national triathlon top-8 finish, along with the top local area cowboy and cowgirl performances at the Townsend and Boulder NRA Rodeos.
At the ITU World Triathlon Grand Finals in Lausanne, Switzerland recently, Helena native Erika Ackerlund of Missoula, was the top American finisher at the ITU Under-23 and Junior Triathlon Championships. Ackerlund, a 3-sport athlete at Helena High and a former University of Montana club triathlete, placed eighth in the women’s U23 race, according to the web site USA Triathlon.
She finished the swim just outside of the top-10 but was able to join a group of leaders on the bike. Ackerlund posted a time of 2:06:49 for her eighth-place showing. It is her second top-10 finish in three U23 Worlds appearances.
“Today was my last Worlds as a U23 athlete, and it was a blast to race it on the super tough course here in Lausanne,” Ackerlund told USA Truathlon. “I loved swimming in the lake, and it was one of my better swims of the year to make front pack. Then riding up the hills was all-in, and I don’t think I caught my breath until halfway through the ride.
“I’m happy to have finished up with eighth, my second time with top-10 at U23 Worlds before I move into elite racing next season.”
At the Broadwater County Rodeo and Fair, Townsend bull rider Tanner Theriault placed runner-up, with a 73-point ride. Theriault collected $394 for his effort. In the steer wrestling, Austin Whitehouse of Helena finished third, pocketing $377 for his 3.7-second run.
The Toston duo of Travis Nichols and Austin Rath took third in the team roping, posting a time of 6.8 while earning $667 apiece. In the ladies barrel racing, Capital City cowgirl Amber Chevalier twisted the cans in 17.99, and pocketed $240 for her fifth-place tie. Wolf Creek’s Payton Levine placed second in the junior barrels.
At the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo in Boulder, Whitehall’s Shawn Dunagan tited the steer wrestling title, with Ben Ayre of Glendive. Both cowboys posted a mark of 4.7 seconds, for a pay-day of $674 apiece.
Theriault took third on bulls, with a score of 78, earning $413.
