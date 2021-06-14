HELENA -- This week Sidelines runs the gamut from the golf links, to the bowling concourse, to the rodeo arena.
After three days of golf at the annual State Match Play tournament at Bill Roberts Golf Course, a couple of Helenans swept the championships on Sunday.
Spencer Williams successfully defended the Open title, beating Justus Verge of Missoula, 5 and 4. This is Williams' third Match Play crown, the first coming in 2013.
Big Sky's Drew Zanyo beat Joe McGreevey of Helena, for third place.
In the newly formed Seniors division, Jay Andereson defeated Missoula's Bob "Fudsy" Gray in 19 holes for his victory.
On the alleys, Tom Sroczyk and Caitlyn Murphy captured Sleeping Giant Lanes' 2020-21 season bowling average titles, rolling 223 and 199 marks, respectively. The high games this season belonged to Walt Blatherwick, Shawn Jacobs, Vince Saccheri and Sroczyk, for the men, each firing perfect 300s; while on the women' side Danielle Bolan shot a league-best 278.
Saccheri also rolled an 815 for the high men's series, and Barb Sheridan's 706 was tops for the women. Most improved went to Valerie Balcerzak and William Conroy, of plus 16 and 33 pins.
During the last week of league play, the best scores belonged to Kevin Lindgren (268-666), Jenny Chambers (222-581), Bernie Briggeman (268) and Sue Kearns (219).
At the State High School Finals Rodeo recently, the Helena Rodeo Club qualified four cowboys and one cowgirl for Nationals, led by State year-end champions Sam Petersen and Haven Wolstein.
Wolstein, a double-titlist, won the breakaway roping and goat tying, while Petersen captured the bareback and placed third in steer wrestling.
Local area athletes swept the bareback, with Townsend brothers Will and Kaleb Norstrom placing 2-3, and Spur Owens of Toston taking fourth.
The Nationals HS Finals Rodeo takes place July 18-24 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
