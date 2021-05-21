BOZEMAN — Signed copies of the new book "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities" are now available at the front desk at The Billings Gazette as well as Billings' This House of Books and Bozeman's Country Bookshelf.
The book is $22.95 and can be purchased in the lobbies at the Missoulian, Helena Independent Record and Montana Standard in Butte.
Independent bookstores carrying "Montana Greats":
• Montana Book Company in Helena.
• Second Edition Books and Books & Books in Butte.
• Cassiopeia Books in Great Falls.
• Fact & Fiction and The Book Exchange in Missoula.
• The Bookstore in Dillon.
• Elk River Books in Livingston.
• Bookworks of Whitefish.
Look for it as well in the book sections of many Town Pump stations, larger grocery stores across Montana and Barnes & Noble. And keep an eye out for special events/signings this summer and fall.
"Montana Greats" was produced for 406mtsports.com by executive sports editor Jeff Welsch and published by Riverbend in Helena. Books are available through the Riverbend website as well.
