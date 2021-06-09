BUTTE — Signed copies of the new book "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities" are now available at The Bookstore in Dillon and in the lobby at the Montana Standard in Butte.
Signed editions of the $22.95 book are also available at the front desk of The Billings Gazette as well as at The House of Books in Billings and The Country Bookshelf in Bozeman. Copies can be purchased at the Helena Independent Record and Missoulian as well as independent bookstores across Montana and the Billings Gazette's online store.
Signings/events are being scheduled for summer and fall, including 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 26 at the Custer Battlefield Trading Post & Cafe in Crow Agency, 5:30-7 p.m. July 2 at This House of Books in Billings and July 15 at Montana Book Company in Helena.
"Montana Greats" was produced for 406mtsports.com by executive sports editor Jeff Welsch and published by Riverbend in Helena. Books are available through the Riverbend website and numerous other locations around Montana as well.
