McCALL, Idaho -- Six Montanans, including former champions Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake and Brett Bruggeman of Great Falls, will be competing next month in the third-annual 300-mile Idaho Sled Dog Challenge outside of this resort town in central Idaho.
Scheduled for Jan. 28-March 1, the ISDC is the only qualifier in the continental United States for the Yukon Quest and one of three for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska.
Royer, an Ennis native who is one of the top female mushers in the world, finished third in the Iditarod last year and won the ISDC in its inaugural year in 2018. Bruggeman won last year.
They will be joined by Steve Humes of Great Falls, Clayton Perry of Power, Patrick Roy of Paradise and Josie Thyr of Olney.
Charmayne Morrison of Bozeman will compete in the 100-mile race.
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is part of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, along the Eagle Cap Extreme from Jan. 22-25 near Joseph, Oregon, and Helena's Race to the Sky from Feb. 7-11.
"Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race," ISDC spokeman Dave Looney said in a press release. "Our elevation change is 44,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod. They call it a 500-mile race packed into 300 miles. So the dog care and the pacing and the attention they have to pay to the terrain is really important, because there's a lot of up and down. One musher said the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is like climbing Mt. Everest — twice."
