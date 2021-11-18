BILLINGS — Six former Montana State Billings athletes and coaches will be inducted into the Yellowjacket Hall of Fame and Distinction in late January, the school announced on Thursday.
Four former student-athletes and two former coaches will be enshrined on Jan. 28, 2022. The ceremony will take place at the Northern Hotel in Billings and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner followed by the induction proceedings.
The Class of 2022 will include Robert Peterson (men's cross country/track), Jaucelyn Richter (women's soccer), Kayleen (Goggins) Schultz (women's basketball), Jennifer (Larsen) White (women's soccer), Craig Carse (men's basketball coach) and Don Trentham (women's soccer coach).
The event is open to the public, with single seats available for $65 and a table seating eight people available for $500.
For tickets, contact Hollie West at hollie.west@msubillings.edu or by calling 406-896-5934.
Carse is the second-winningest men's basketball coach in school history, while Trentham is the winningest women's soccer coach in program history.
Carse directed the Yellowjackets to four league championships. Under Trentham, MSUB made its first and only NCAA D2 West Region Championship appearance in 2010.
Peterson is the most decorated runner in school history, qualifying for nationals in cross country and the mile and gaining All-American status in track
Schultz was an All-American performer as a senior and was a key starter on MSUB's 2013-14 NCAA regional tournament team.
Richter and White placed together on the women's soccer team from 2009-12.
Richter's 80 points (28 goals and 24 assists) rank her No. 2 in school history, while White, known for her play on defense, owns the school record with 6,569 minutes played during her career.
