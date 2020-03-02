BILLINGS — Catcher Skyler Jenkins belted three home runs for Montana State Billings in the second game of a softball doubleheader Monday at Avitus Group Field. 

The Yellowjackets won 4-3 and 10-5. 

Jenkins batted 4 for 4 in Game 2 with three home runs, tying a school record for the most HRs in a single game. She had four RBIs.

In the opener, Jenkins also blasted the game-winning homer to end the game in walk-off fashion.

In the two games, Jenkins batted 6 for 6 with six RBIs and eight runs scored.

The Yellowjackets (8-9) were playing in their first home games of the season.

