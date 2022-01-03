MISSOULA — Josh Wright is proud of his image as a blue-collar pipe welder from small-town Montana.
He plans on promoting that image and an aggressive style of fighting when he makes his debut on the Bellator MMA circuit on Jan. 29 in Phoenix. The Florence resident, who grew up in Superior and trains with the Dogpound Fight Team in Missoula, is excited about the opportunity to perform in front of a massive crowd live on YouTube.
"It means the world to me," said Wright, who has a professional record of 6-3. "It feels like my whole life's training has been leading up to this point.
"Now I'm finally getting to where it feels like I can be a full-time fighter. My dream is coming true and I want to show the world how I fight."
To this point Wright has made ends meet as a travelling pipe welder and boiler maker. He spent a lot of hours working in Texas, Georgia and South Carolina over the past year.
"That's actually part of the image I'm going for once we get into Bellator," said the well-spoken 29-year-old. "I'm going to represent the Montana way, hard work, no smack talk, just getting down to business and showing how tough we Montanans get."
Wright will be fighting on the undercard of Bellator MMA 273, an event headlined by the heavyweight world title fight between current 265-pound champion Ryan Bader (28-7) and interim heavyweight titleholder Valentin Moldavsky (11-1). That fight will air on Showtime.
Wright will face Brazilian Weber "The Silverback" Almeida in the featherweight division (145 pounds). The goal is not just to win, but to land an extended contract with Bellator. Working Wright's corner on Jan. 29 will be Dogpound Fight Team friends/sparring partners Matt and Conall Powers and Rafer King of Missoula.
