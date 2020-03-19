BILLINGS — The status of the Montana USBC Association State Women's Bowling Tournament, set for Billings April 17-May 10, has not been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but that isn't the case for three of the state's four major bowling events.
According to a press release on the Montana Bowling Proprietors Association website, the women are still planning to compete in Billings over four weekends from April 17 to May 10 at Town & Country Lanes and Fireside Lanes. Tournament director Iris Freeck is still taking entries, the website said.
The starting dates for the Open, Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships and Youth State, however, have been altered slightly.
The Open competition, which was scheduled to start on March 28 in Missoula, has been postponed three weeks and is scheduled to start on April 17. Two weekends will be added at the end of the tournament, which is now set to end on May 31.
The Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships were set for April 3-5 at Sleeping Giant Lanes in Helena, but have been rescheduled for May 1-3.
The schedule for the Montana USBC Youth State tournament, set to run for three weekends at Little's Lanes in Great Falls beginning on April 18, has also been altered slightly.
With the Pepsi YBC moving to May 1-3, the third and final weekend of the Youth State will be switched to May 9-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.