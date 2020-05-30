HELENA – Legalized sports betting has had a bit of a rocky start out of the gates in Montana. Most professional sports were canceled just days after Sports Bet Montana installed their first wave of betting terminals across the state.
Montana will begin Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock's reopening plan. Bars and restaurants – at some capacity – are letting people inside. The Korean Baseball Organization, UFC, NASCAR and golf are also easing their way into our lives; some more aggressively than others. Everything is in place to make a bet on competitive games and Montanans have been doing just that.
"We’ve seen steady growth in sales the last three weeks and many hundreds of downloads of our app," said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee. "We knew Montanans were excited for Sports Bet Montana earlier this spring and now that folks are getting more access to it, we’re seeing them use it more and more."
Mixed martial arts have made the biggest splash. UFC president Dana White has been the most aggressive bringing his sport back during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's captured a hungry audience that was starved of competitive sports, and not surprisingly, UFC also owns the betting market.
"The biggest handle by far has been MMA with just over $30K wagered in the last month, followed by baseball and golf," McKee said.
Bets are being placed both at touch-screen kiosks and on the Sports Bet Montana app, with a vast majority of wagers being placed anonymously at the kiosks.
"Most of our bets – just a bit over 82% – have come in on the terminals," McKee said. "That’s definitely what we expected in the beginning as Montanans tried it out first before committing to downloading the app and creating an account."
Wagering an average of $34 per bet, Montanans are starting to reach out more and more to Sports Bet Montana to inquire about the app.
"Most of the feedback we are getting is people asking questions about setting up an account and wondering how it works," McKee said. "They are really very practical kinds of questions from Montanans doing legal betting for the first time and getting a hang of it."
Most of the negative feedback is the same and shared by sports fans across the globe since mid-March: we need more sports to bet on.
This week, the NHL and NBA both made significant progress toward restarting their seasons. The NHL, in doing so, created quite a few headaches for the Las Vegas books. They decided that the regular season is finished, and when play begins it will be a modified version of the playoffs. The 2020 version of the NHL playoffs will have 24 teams instead of 16.
That means books are on the hook for 24 "Yes" tickets for a given team to make the playoffs instead of the usual 16. Long shots such as the Chicago Blackhawks, who were eliminated from playoff contention under the old structure, are now winners and costing the books quite a bit of money. But it's slightly more complicated than that.
"So, we grade the 'Yes' on the 24 teams and 10 minutes later you find out the league hasn't officially decided for record-keeping purposes whether these are playoff games or not," said Caesars Palace director of trading Jeff Davis on the VSiN's Follow the Money. "So we immediately ungraded them and now they are still pending, and we haven't made an official decision on what we're going to do. We'll probably wait for the league here, but we're thinking that with all these people coming back to town and all the 'Yes' money, we're kind of leaning toward paying 24 'Yeses.'"
