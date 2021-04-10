RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sprinter Mason Schram of Montana State Billings ran a season-best time of 10.97 seconds Saturday in winning the 100 meters at the South Dakota School of Mines Bauer Open.

Schram was one of five winners for the Yellowjackets.

School-record holder Beau Ackerman won the javelin with a throw of 213-8 to best a field of 11 competitors. 

Carson Jessop won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:33.89 to break his own personal record.

On the women's side, Kendall Lynn of MSUB won the long jump with a season-best mark of 17-3.25.

In the javelin, Jordan Cookman continued to improve her school record by winning with a throw 126-4.

It is the third time this spring that Cookman has bettered the school record.

MSUB is scheduled to compete at the Idaho State Bengal Invitational this Friday and Saturday.

Tags

Load comments