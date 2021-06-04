MISSOULA — Josh Wright spent a good chunk of his childhood on the Flathead Indian Reservation, fighting to make a name for himself.
He's been doing exactly that since the time he was a teenager. First in becoming one of only two males in his family to graduate high school, then as an accomplished mixed martial arts warrior.
He's 29 years old now and doing well for himself as a construction worker and Florence resident. But he seeks to do more to show his two children what is possible with hard work. His way of doing that Saturday is to battle Anthony Curtiss of Butte for a Fusion Fight League featherweight (145 pounds) pro title at the Butte Civic Center.
"I fight for my two kids and our future," Wright told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "I want them to see the possibility of what can happen if you stay dedicated.
"Just holding on to this, it's going to provide my kids with something to look up to, let them see they can do anything they want to."
Proud of his Salish Kootenai roots, Wright posted a perfect 8-0 record as an amateur fighter before turning pro in 2013. Since then he has posted a winning record of 5-3.
It's been two years since Wright last stepped into the octagon, so he may have to shake off some rust against an opponent who has a lot of boxing experience. On the other hand, Wright has made up for his time away from the spotlight by working hard with the Dogpound Fight Team of Missoula.
"I'm pretty confident," he said. "Things have fallen into place naturally with everything — how I feel mentally and physically, good training partners being around, nutrition ...
"This is the best I've ever felt for fight week. I'm really anxious to get in there and test my boxing. Just the technical aspects. I've been hitting harder than I've ever hit. My opponent has done some pro boxing lately, so I know he's a scrappy boxer."
