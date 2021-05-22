GREAT FALLS — Not many Montana towns have produced national sports champions, and few of those elite athletes achieved that lofty status at the ripe old age of 10.
But clearly, Ellison Graham is no ordinary kid.
Graham, a fourth-grader at Belt Valley Elementary School in the tiny farm and ranch community east of Great Falls, recently won the national Elks Hoop Shoot in the girls’ 8-9 age group.
Competing at a virtual event at Glasgow High School in April, Ellison sank all 25 of her free throws (from the 11-foot distance used by her age group). Then just for good measure, she added 24 of 25 free throws in case a tiebreaker round would be needed.
Graham's crown is the 10th won by a Montanan since the national competition began in 1972. Big Timber's Bailey Finn and Livingston's Kameryn Ketcham both won in 2018; Finn also won in 2010.
Graham's score of 49 was not only the best in the nation in her age group, it was the best of all 36 age-group champions and earned her a trip – along with her family – to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, later this year.
“That’s going to be cool,” said Ellison, who clearly knows a thing or two about remaining cool under pressure.
“I was nothing like that when I was her age,” said her mother, Megan (Schmitz) Graham. “There’s no way I could have shot like that or not had the nerves.”
Megan Graham may have been a bit humble with that remark, since she was an all-state basketball star in Class AA at Great Falls High, and later earned NAIA All-American honors at UM-Western, where she set the school record for assists.
Ellison’s father, Jeff, also has sterling basketball credentials. He’s coached the Belt Huskies girls’ basketball program to six state Class C championships since 2012, and before that he starred at Chester High School and several Frontier Conference schools.
So which parent is more responsible for helping Ellison develop her considerable shooting skills?
“Both of them,” said Ellison with a laugh.
It took more than good basketball genes to turn Ellison into a national champion, said her dad.
“She’s a hard worker. She lives in the gym,” said Jeff, who ought to know since he serves as athletic director at Belt High, as well as coaching basketball, football and track.
“I like to practice,” said Ellison. “I probably shot a couple hundred free throws a day leading up (to the Glasgow competition). I think my record is 46 in a row.”
Ellison began her competitive shooting career in 2019 and went to the national tournament in Chicago as an 8-year-old. She competed all the way to the regional level in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted further competition for the entire year.
She said she’s done with competitive basketball for awhile, although she’s looking forward to 3-on3 tournaments and basketball camps this summer. And she looks forward to defending her national Hoop Shoot title in the 10-11 age division next year.
“It won’t be easy, but I’ll be ready,” she said.
