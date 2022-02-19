BILLINGS — It has been 20 years since David Watters played a starring role in one of the most amazing bowling stories ever.
The Billings right-hander, in making his first appearance at the American Bowling Congress national championships, which were being held in 2002 in his hometown at MetraPark’s Expo Center, debuted with a magical, historic 300 game.
Nobody, in 99 years, had ever done that at nationals before. Nobody has done it in the 20 years since.
“I’ve often wondered if anyone has ever matched it,” Watters, 57, said in a recent interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “That’s awesome. It had been 99 years when I did it. That’s crazy that I am still singled out.
"It amazes me.”
His fascinating moment and perfect game on Feb. 18, 2002 was indeed a special way to help kick off the championship tournament, which ran from early February through late June in Billings.
The old record was a pair of 299 scores.
“I have fond memories of David, that occurrence and that day,” said Brian Lewis, who was the ABC tournament director at the time and now resides in the Chicago area. “To me it was just unbelievable when you think about it ... not being overwhelmed by the magnitude of the event.”
Forty-eight temporary lanes were built in the multi-purpose Expo Center and over 54,000 bowlers (representing 10,806 teams) competed, almost around the clock, for 135 days.
Bowlers from 50 states traveled to Billings, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and eight foreign countries, to compete for the nearly $3.5 million in prize money.
The showcase, then one of the busiest bowling venues in the world, included glistening lanes, state-of-the-art pinsetters, a gigantic scoreboard and many of the nation’s best bowlers.
“It was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” Watters said of the setup. “I was into bowling back in those days. I was deep into it.”
Since being out of the national spotlight for a while, Watters has been “deep into” a lot of other things over the past 20 years, including customizing hot rods and performing crazy stunts, all the while remaining in bowling’s record book.
Part Evel Knievel, the Wolf Point native certainly ranks as one of the most unique bowling characters of all time locally and perhaps nationally.
A stuntman, for sure, Watters has also broken his back on three occasions over the past 20 years, twice from hard landings while tearing up dirt tracks, bouncing over moguls and making high-flying jumps in Tuff Truck shows at MetraPark.
But that’s just how he rolls, it seems.
“I was one that tried to jump as high as I can,” he observed.
Watters also reached Victory Lane four times, and placed second on at least a dozen other occasions, while racing street stocks and hobby stocks in the Billings area for 11 years. He then broke his back again (along with four ribs and a leg) in 2015 during a four-wheeler accident on sand dunes in eastern Idaho.
“That almost killed me,” Watters said. “They had to air flight me out of there. I was in the hospital for a couple of days. I was in a body cast for quite a while.”
“I’ve broken 25 bones (during his lifetime) and had seven surgeries, all for having fun,” he added with a grin. “But I am still walking though.”
He did bowl another 300 in league play in 2004, but hasn’t competed on the lanes in more than 10 years because of lingering aches and pains, especially in his left leg.
However, his memories of that night on the lanes 20 years ago remain crystal clear.
“I think about it, not all the time, but it still comes up,” Watters said. “I still get reminded by people, which is nice. It kind of startles me that people remember that ... and they remember me doing it.
“It’s right up there (for personal accomplishments) because I get to say I am the only one. Not too many people get to say that.”
Rolling strikes under pressure
In making his debut at nationals, Watters, carrying a 194 average, was bowling in his first game of the team competition.
“Mike Martinez was on the set of lanes next to me,” he recalled. “He was one of the hot shot bowlers (in Billings). He was striking, so I was trying to keep up with him.
“I think it was six or seven (strikes) in a row. I was, like, ‘Yeah, I am keeping up with Mike.’ I thought that was a cool thing. I can’t remember what frame he blew it in, and then I kept going.”
With his purplish Storm ball and wearing his bowling shoes signed by Hall of Famers Dick Weber and Bill Lillard, Watters rolled on with strike after strike after strike as the pressure mounted.
“That whole place stopped for that 10th frame,” he said. “I didn’t think I was ever going to finish. The 11th and 12th ball, I literally dropped the ball. They just fell into the right spot. They did what they were supposed to do.”
When all the pins were toppled, “everybody was freaking out,” Watters said. “Who could bowl anymore after that? I didn’t have anything left. I fell apart totally.”
Who could blame him?
He followed with games of 156 and 112 for a 568 series. He had no strikes in his last game after springing the tournament’s biggest surprise in his first.
“I guess I used up all my strikes early,” he said afterward.
His 300 was No. 3 of a still-record 64 achieved that year at nationals under fair, but challenging, lane conditions. An estimated half-million games were bowled during nationals at the Expo Center.
“It was just an instant explosion of excitement,” Watters said of the first-game hoopla. “Not just for me, but for everybody in that whole place.”
Lewis, as the traveling tournament director, said he has mentioned Watters’ feat quite often to other cities about to play host to the championships.
“Hey, anything can happen, right?” Lewis said.
Heights Lanes owner and longtime friend Gary Harris was going to be Watters’ teammate at nationals, but died at age 51 in July 2001 after a lengthy illness.
“I went in (to the championships) with the intention of doing something to make the paper, so I could dedicate it to my friend Gary,” Watters said. “I didn’t think I was going to do that.”
While he has his memories of that day filled with history, with the exception of a handmade plaque and a few newspaper clippings, he doesn’t have many other mementos.
His purple ball, which Weber also bowled a strike with during a practice session prior to nationals, is missing and was likely sold at a garage sale. “I don’t even know,” Watters said.
His autographed shoes, also signed by Weber and Lillard on that practice day, are nowhere to be found around the house. And his 300 ring from nationals (along with his wedding ring) were accidentally thrown out with the trash, he said.
“Everything is gone,” Watters said. “I never really thought about it until actually now. I don’t feel very good about it. It’s disappointing.”
Life after bowling
He owns and operates Pro-Install, along with Lorie, his wife of 30 years. Their business revolves around installing office furniture.
These days, Watters also spends his free time in his shop building eye-catching vehicles, including one he drives around town.
“It’s a ’59 Mercedes (body) sitting on a 1983 F-150,” he said. “The Mercedes was my dad’s college car. He had four of them and that was my favorite one. I just wanted to drive it, so that’s why I did that.
“I get pulled over all the time by people who want to take pictures.”
His latest heavy-duty creation is a 1977 F-150 on 38-inch mud tires “that has 500-and-some horsepower,” Watters said. “It’s for rock climbing and racing in mud drags.
“That’s what I will be doing this summer.”
So, it seems, not all of Watters’ rowdiness has gone away.
As a Tuff Truck performer at MetraPark, he wowed large crowds while behind the wheel of a 1975 Ford pickup and, on another occasion, a limousine.
“I went there one time with a Winnebago, but the promoter said, ‘Man, I can’t let you jump that in here,’” Watters said.
So he drove it up to the upper parking lot at MetraPark and “started doing doughnuts."
“I was really smoking the tires and somebody called the cops — and the cops came,” Watters said. “They said, ‘We’re not going to give you a ticket. We just had to come over and see if that (call) was actually true.’
“I sure wanted to jump that thing. I am a daredevil. That’s the reason I have broken a lot of bones.”
Bowling, however, 20 years ago allowed him to safely star on another stage and pay tribute to a close friend at the same time.
“That’s what I am most proud of — to get (Gary’s) name out there,” Watters said. “He would still be talking about it.
“He always said that 300 (game) is going to come.”
And it did, at the perfect time, perfect place and with the perfect person to make national bowling history.
