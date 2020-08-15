LAS VEGAS — In the highly anticipated co-main event at UFC 252, Helena native Sean O'Malley had to accept the first loss of his MMA career.
Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight with 20 seconds left in the first round as Marlon Vera was reigning punches and elbows down on O'Malley, who appeared to have injured his leg or foot.
"I've said it in interviews and I will say it again, the dog I have inside of me is bigger than all of these guys," said Vera. "It's a nice moment. I appreciate this and I appreciate the moment. I'm happy."
O'Malley (12-1) opened the fight with a series of heavy low kicks and push kicks that were making significant contact with Vera.
Vera, nicknamed "Chito," was also taking a number of O'Malley's fakes.
It appeared that the Helena native was going to control the fight until he awkwardly fell in the middle of the ring about halfway through the first of a possible three rounds.
It was then everyone realized, that at some point, he had seriously injured himself because he was struggling to keep his balance. Something was off.
Chito, of Ecuador, waited for his chance. With O'Malley's mobility considerably limited, it was only a matter of time.
To O'Malley's credit, he landed several right solid right hands. It seemed like he knew he had to end the fight soon before Vera took him down.
Eventually, Chito put O'Malley on the mat and after landing several clean blows, the veteran referee Dean stopped the fight as it was clear O'Malley couldn't properly defend himself due to the injury.
Chito extended his bantamweight win streak extended to six.
"Everyone has a comment; everyone has an opinion," Vera said to Joe Rogan after the fight. "That doesn't matter. I've got the immigrant mentality. I'm a tough guy. I train hard and show up on time. I got great people in my corner, as you can see. The sky's the limit, man. I've got three kids I need to feed. I got a house to pay off, so I'm a motivated man. I wake up every morning with a mission and here we are."
Neither the nature nor extent of O'Malley's injury have been confirmed. He left the octagon on a gurney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.