BILLINGS — Just a few short years ago, Goldstein Little Eagle couldn't have imagined finishing marathons or trail races.
He was overweight, had a family history of diabetes, and was looking for answers.
After finding himself through faith, and time alone on the road, he discovered his answers for fatherhood and his personal health.
Now, fast forward to today and Little Eagle is making tracks despite a recent bout with COVID-19.
Whether it’s Billings’ Black Otter Trail, the Big Sky State Games, the Montana Marathon, or cresting the highlands of his hometown community of Lame Deer, Little Eagle is definitely on the move.
Armed with a safety vest, a jug of water and vibrant prayer cloths hanging at his waist side, Little Eagle is a spiritual warrior, and an innovator. He is a son of the Northern Cheyenne people as well as a father to six, but more recently, he is a COVID-19 survivor.
Before his bout with COVID-19, Little Eagle was averaging six miles a day with a long run on the weekend. His running endurance has been his segue to harness the curious into living more responsible and active lives.
Run-DNC (Run Defending Native Culture) is a healthy-living grassroots organization created by Little Eagle and local supporters in the fall of 2016. The project is a spiritually based effort that focuses on the mental, physical and social needs of its participants.
Back on the road again
As he listens to the sounds of crisp gravel shifting beneath his firmly laced running shoes, Little Eagle centers himself and contemplates his thoughts. He is filled with the anticipation of being able to hit the highway for a long run once again after a lengthy quarantine because of the novel coronavirus.
The spry 45-year-old Northern Cheyenne man begins his run with a prayer. Little Eagle prays big. He prays to Maheo (the Cheyenne name for the Creator, or God) for the sanctity of the universe. He prays for those sickened by the pandemic, the grief stricken, and the countless fallen.
Little Eagle subscribes to the Japanese practice of Hado. Under this theory, human thoughts and feelings can affect physical reality, including healing.
“I believe in the power of prayer for these reasons,” Little Eagle said. “Whenever I have hard questions, or doubt, I always pray. After this, I run. The answers always come and change is underway.”
The endurance runner starts off slow, but diligent. His focus is relentless, always on the road ahead, moving and improving with each step forward. He ignores the fatigue and lingering bad thoughts that would stop him stone cold in his tracks.
The brisk autumn morning air greets his flush face as he reaches full stride. Little Eagle’s racing thoughts begin to slow. His daunting questions diminish as his mind opens up to endless possibilities. He feels at home on the road, the healing road to recovery.
Sickness, recovery and a father’s message
Last August, Little Eagle’s family all tested positive for COVID-19. His father, Isadore White Wolf, was the first to get the disease and Little Eagle and his children followed. Altogether, the family was in recovery and in quarantine for about 20 days.
“That disease is a strange one. I didn’t have severe symptoms, but I had real bad fatigue. I slept days away,” Little Eagle said.
Little Eagle’s father lost his battle with the disease and passed away Sept. 11.
“It is really sad ... but in these times you have to find thankfulness,” Little Eagle said, pausing to gather himself. “I am thankful for my pops getting me on the right track. He saved my life. He was ultimately that spark that ignited the Run-DNC movement.”
According to Little Eagle, before the program had a name, the core concepts were developed after his father had a heart-to-heart talk with him in 2016 about his personal health.
Isadore leveled with him: “Son I have diabetes. You have a 70% chance of getting it yourself if you don’t get healthy now.”
Little Eagle saw eye-to-eye with his dad. As a father himself, he was hard-pressed to find solutions to becoming a better parent while recapturing his health.
“My diet wasn’t the best. I exercised very little, if at all. I weighed in at 285 on my 6-foot frame and my body ballooned up so bad that I had become unrecognizable to old friends,” Little Eagle recalled. “I was heading down a bad road and I needed answers. I realized the way I was living was a direct reflection on how my kids would see themselves in this world."
Little Eagle, a spiritualist, took to his Cheyenne religious beliefs to look for answers.
“I was on a mission. I took a walk to the prayer grounds and prayed to Maheo. I prayed for answers concerning fatherhood and the future of my family,” Little Eagle said. “When I was done, I then tied my prayer cloths to a tree. Almost immediately I had an overwhelming feeling to run. Maheo spoke to me.”
Little Eagle’s spiritual epiphany to run ultimately was the foundation for what would become Run-DNC.
Run-DNC is born
“As of 2016 I had no prior running experience. Maybe that one a person runs in schools for a P.E. test,” Little Eagle said with a laugh. “I ran about a mile and got real sick, then I walked a mile. I would do this rotation.”
Little Eagle began to run daily and soon was accompanied by others. It was in these moments of shared solitude he realized there were no programs for adults in the community.
“Elders and adults in the community needed healthy representation in the community. There needed to be programs for adults to get fit so they could be better examples for the youth,” he said. “The Northern Cheyenne Wellness Center agreed and stepped up by offering incentives like gift certificates for members to get healthy. Soon after, shirts and hooded sweatshirts with affiliation were given out to participants. We had identity. Run-DNC was officially born.”
Little Eagle explained that the Run-DNC movement has different meaning according to the individual.
“For some people Run-DNC is simply a gathering to walk and socialize. For a few it’s their time to dig deep and get into shape. While others just come to pray and support the effort,” Little Eagle said. “We recently were donated a bison for COVID relief. We made meals for the community thanks to the Peter Kohl family. The project is a perfect example of people helping one another and building relationships. Adults helping other adults. Paying forward.”
By late 2019, Little Eagle and members of Run-DNC competed in the Montana Marathon together. Little Eagle remarkably placed third in his age group for his first full marathon.
The 2020 Big Horn Trail Run is the last big race Little Eagle trained for. He was scheduled to run the 52-mile event in June, but the pandemic canceled the run. Having his hard work and mileage not be in vain, Little Eagle decided to run alongside the portion of Highway 212 that runs through the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation — a distance of approximately 50 miles.
Little Eagle has been putting in serious mileage since the beginning of the year. He has logged an estimated 1,460 miles for 2020, according to his phone’s running app.
Optimistic for the future
With communities across the nation still battling the pandemic, Little Eagle remains optimistic and presses forward.
The trailblazer has been using social media to get his message out. He posts his daily runs (when and where) and still encourages everyone to join, but doing so with care. Little Eagle also posts his daily cuisine and health tips to help entice those who want to try new and different healthy meals. Since the program’s inception, Little Eagle has lost nearly 100 pounds.
“Today I feel I am living the way Maheo always wanted me to live. The message why he wanted me to run is clear, to influence others,” Little Eagle said. “My new purpose gives me strength in my own recovery. The prayer, the patience, I am humbled and thankful after each run.”
While the pandemic continues, Little Eagle has rebounded from his bout with the disease and soon will be racing competitively again. He hopes to kick-off the New Year with a Run-DNC representation at the Annual Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run scheduled Jan. 8-14, 2021.
At the spiritual run, Little Eagle is planning on running a marathon’s distance of 26.2 miles for his portion of the relay.
The Fort Robinson run is a memorial relay run with a distance of 400-plus miles. The race begins in Fort Robinson, Nebraska, and ends in Busby. The participants are mainly youth from various backgrounds that come together each year to replicate the Northern Cheyenne’s historical journey home. The run is designed to be a vessel of empowerment for today’s Northern Cheyenne youth.
The future looks bright for Little Eagle and Run-DNC. While keeping community spirits high and the ground moving beneath his feet, Little Eagle will continue to stay healthy and active, and encourage people to do the same while enjoying their journey through life.
“I believe Maheo’s plan for all of us is perfect if we remain in prayer,” Little Eagle said. “In these times we must not give up on one another. We never know what could possibly hit us next. This disease brought us closer together. Run-DNC will keep our armor strong.”
