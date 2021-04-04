CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Teegan Vasquez of Kalispell finished second at 120 pounds in the junior division at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals here over the weekend.
Vasquez, a sophomore at Kalispell Glacier, claimed the 120-pound State AA wrestling championship this year.
Carson DesRosier of Helena placed eighth at 138 pounds. DesRosier, a junior at Helena Capital, was the State AA titlist at 138 pounds.
The junior division is for grades 9-12.
