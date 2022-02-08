BUTTE — As Butte High junior Max Kluck put it, “suddenly it clicks.”
“Skiing is definitely a challenging sport that requires a TON of work,” said Kluck’s coach Andrew Morehouse, Nordic program director and head coach for the Bridger Ski Foundation who is currently in Zhangjiakou, China, as a ski technician for the US Olympic Nordic team. “Nordic skiing especially requires year-round training with the vast majority of training time being done off snow.”
If it’s not one thing, it’s another. And when you’ve got those things figured out, you might find something else is just a smidge off-kilter.
“I'm constantly looking at technique footage and working with coaches on just the smallest little things that can end up having a pretty big impact, like bringing your hips forward ... classic skiing,” Kluck said. “Or just little things, like bringing your hands higher, that you're constantly trying to work over and suddenly it clicks. And then you get it. Then you try to figure out the next little issue with your technique and it’s just kind of a constant chase.”
Kluck, 17, is a Nordic skier who races at the national level. You may recognize his name as the winner of the 10k race at the Homestake Hustle on Saturday.
Kluck was set to represent the United States at the U18 Nordic Nations Championships in Steinkjer, Norway. The event was canceled due to concerns stemming from the infection rate of COVID-19’s omicron variant.
While the feeling of disappointment is still there for Kluck, the journey to qualify left memories that likely will be impossible to shake.
The qualifying event prior to the Nordic Nations Championships, known as Senior Nationals, was held at Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah – a course Kluck is familiar and comfortable with from competing on the regional circuit known as the Intermountain Division. Competitors ranging in skill level from youth divisions to World Cup were entered in the field.
“It’s a course I've skied many, many times,” Kluck said. “And so the first event of the weekend was the skate sprint, which is my best event. I'm a better skate sprinter. I'm a better skater, and better sprinter. So that suited me really well.”
Kluck punched his ticket to Norway right out of the gate. After the morning qualifier, a run he considers “one of the best races I've ever had,” Kluck logged the ninth-best qualifying time of the entire field.
After the qualifying run, the top skiers are then entered into what are called “heats.” There are junior heats, where most U18 skiers like Kluck move onto with a top-30 qualifying time among that age group. The 30 best overall times qualify for open heats. Open heats are mostly comprised of World Cup skiers or former professionals, but anyone racing in the event can theoretically qualify. Because Kluck had the ninth-best qualifying time of the entire field, he bypassed the junior heats – solidifying his spot at the Nordic Nations Championships (before it was canceled) – and had the opportunity to race in an open heat.
“That was crazy,” he said. “Qualifying ninth among, you know, World Cup, and previous pro skiers was a pretty cool kind of milestone for me.”
Now imagine a scenario. You’ve just had one of the best runs of your life and earned a chance to represent the US on the international stage. Still buzzing as you get to the starting line for the next race, you look at who is settling in next to you and its a member of the US World Cup team whose career you’ve been following and look up to.
Kluck doesn’t have to imagine. That happened to him when he stood next to J.C. Schoonmaker. Schoonmaker won the Senior Nationals that day and even though Kluck didn’t have his best race during that heat, there was at least a brief moment when the race began that they skied side-by-side.
“It was a really cool experience,” Kluck said.
While he’ll tell you that sprinting is his specialty, Kluck also placed fourth within the U18 division in the 15 km Classic race at the same national event at Soldier Hollow. With an individual start to the race, which meant the time of each racer dictated final placing, it was tough for Kluck to know exactly where he stood in real time. But whenever you’re passing people who left the starting line before you, the race is probably going pretty well.
“I had a pretty good first lap and caught up to some kids, some other juniors that I know who are really good distance skiers that were kind of further into the race already,” Kluck said. “And so I was able to actually hang with them or pass them. So that gave me a really good feeling to the start of the race. And from there, I just kind of kept pushing till I couldn't push anymore.”
Max’s mom, Julia Kluck, said it was stressful waiting to learn her son’s results from nationals. After seeing him put in so much work and having it boil down to one or two runs – it’s a lot of pressure.
“He was so diligent during the whole Christmas vacation, not going back-country skiing, trying to do the right amount of training,” she said. “I feel it's tough for the kids if they then don't accomplish what they hope for.”
Skiing can be very complex, especially when miniscule deviations from proper mechanics can cost a competitor valuable seconds – or fractions of seconds – in a race. Those who can embrace the introspectiveness of the sport, maintaining focus on just the race that they are racing, will usually have an advantage over someone whose mind tends to wander.
“I'd say the goal is to think about myself,” Max said. “But I wouldn't say that always happens. It's really easy to start worrying about what others are doing (during the race), or before the race worry about what others are doing.”
Underneath the never-ending complexity and inward self-reflection lies the beauty of it all: nothing will ever be perfect, even though that’s always the goal.
“I love that it's kind of an ever-evolving sport,” Kluck said. “Your technique’s never perfect. With something like a bike, there's really not much technique to it and then it's all just training. But skiing is so much based on technique. And so you're always trying to evolve that to (have) the fastest form possible”
“Every athlete is different,” Morehouse added. “That's one of the great things about skiing is there are lots of styles out there. While there are certain fundamental body movements that skiers work to perfect, the nuance of applying power onto the snow is unique to each individual. So in my mind, I guess there isn't one objectively perfect set of mechanics that an athlete can have – it just has to be perfect for that person.”
Kluck didn’t make the jump to the national level immediately from his home track at Homestake Lodge or Rendezvous Ski Trails in West Yellowstone. He’s dedicated years to training, traveling and never surrendering his acute attention to detail.
Max was born in Reno and lived there until he was 3-years old. He said that most his memories of his parents and him are living in Butte, but also has vague, early memories of skiing in Truckee, California, at Tahoe Donner (Lake Tahoe area).
Most of Max’s time is spent on Nordic skis, but he also enjoys Alpine skiing and loves backcountry skiing. Backcountry skiing offers more freedom in terms of both scheduling and the activity itself.
“Sometimes there's big mountains where your goal is to hike up that mountain and then ski down it, or there's other times where I more just go out and there's kind of some big meadows and you just go ski, to ski the snow and have some good runs,” Max said. “So it can be both – just kind of what's fun about it.”
As Max gets older the competitive stakes only get higher. So even though time spent gliding down a secluded meadow in the backcountry is probably amazing, unfortunately that’s time not being spent on Nordic skis.
“The older they get, it's more meaningful,” Julia said in reference to her son's training regiment and races.
Four winters ago after finishing second at his first-ever race with the Bridger Ski Foundation in Bozeman; Max realized that channeling his focus and training primarily into Nordic skiing would be what propelled his career to potentially greater heights.
“I realized that with the team's help, I could really kind of progress,” Max said. “And then I joined the team, went from there, followed their footsteps. And then I qualified for my first nationals three years ago.”
He said that it “didn’t go great.” However, it was good enough to qualify for the National U16 Camp in Anchorage Alaska, which is comprised of 14- and 15-year-olds. Max was 14 at the time, which put him in the lower-half of the age group.
“That was kind of the first big step in what the US Ski and Snowboard Association calls their junior pipeline,” he said.
The USSA’s junior development pipeline is comprised of a series of increasingly advanced races and camps that are designed to prepare young athletes for higher-level competition.
“So that was really cool for me and that let me go there,” Max said. “And then that was kind of the first big step and I've just kind of been chasing the next step ever since.”
As training and competition ramped up, Max’s racing schedule regularly sent him on the road to Montana’s neighboring states as he competed in regional events across what is known as the Intermountain Division.
The Intermountain Division includes US National ski clubs from Montana, Idaho, Utah and western Wyoming. As is stated on their website: “We are a non-profit organization whose purpose is the promotion and organization of Junior aged Cross Country Ski Racing in the Intermountain West. We operate under the guidelines established by the United States Ski Association.”
“My first year following that circuit was definitely a big step,” Max said.
Along with the obvious stressors of traveling during the winter months – adverse road conditions, flight delays, etc. – staying afloat with high school course work adds another challenging wrinkle to Max’s day-to-day.
“When you're at races, I'm never in the right mindset to really do any school,” he said. “I just, I'm focused on other things at that point. And so then I come back and have to make it all up. But my teachers are pretty good about it; they’re pretty understanding.”
Along with the quirks and nuances which might require attention in any given competition, the implementation and lifting of COVID protocols over the course of the past year have added another level of difficulty.
Last year in order to reduce the number of competitors coming into close contact with one another; races would have staggered departure times for each skier. Entrants would leave the race’s starting line 15 or 30 seconds apart. The race would be based purely upon time and not order of finish. According to Max, skiing by yourself versus being surrounded by others was another significant and unexpected adjustment.
“So this year, I had the first mass start in a little over a year,” he said. “And that was really mentally tough. For me, that was one of the worst races I've had in a long time. I just really got my own head and just forgot what I was doing. There's a lot going on in your head. The best thing is to try to shut it out, but yeah, it's tough.”
It’s nothing Max hasn’t proven he can’t overcome, though. Considering what he’s been able to accomplish over the past year, it’ll be fun to see what comes next. He said he’s talking to “a few colleges,” but preferred not to name which ones specifically until his choice becomes clear.
“He is an incredibly driven kid,” Morehouse said. “Living in Butte, Max doesn't have access to the BSF coaches in the same way that athletes living in Bozeman do. He also doesn't see the benefits of training with a large team day to day. While he joins us for our summer camps and several training sessions throughout the year, Max does the bulk of his training on his own. To achieve the level of skiing that he has this season on his own is really impressive, and demonstrates the focus and determination that Max has.”
