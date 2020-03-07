As he walked to the octagon after a two-year absence from competing mixed martial arts events, the ESPN ringside broadcast floated the possibility that 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley might have to shake off some nerves, or perhaps rust.

That was not the case. The Helena native improved his UFC record to 11-0-0 after he defeated Jose Quinonez by TKO on Saturday night with just under three minutes left in the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

"It's hard to put into words," said O'Malley. "You can't really put it into words, it feels good."

O'Malley, the youngest fighter on the UFC 248 card, initially dropped Quinonez (9-4-0) to the canvas with a punch after controlling the match up to that point. When Quinonez got to his feet, O'Malley promptly sent the Mexican fighter immediately back down with a right foot to the side of the head. O'Malley proceeded to rain down several blows to Quinonez's head before the fight was stopped.

Quickly becoming a superstar in the bantamweight division, O'Malley seemed confident, and slightly disappointed because he wasn't able to show off more moves he had added to his repertoire.

"Definitely the sugar show 2.0," he said to Joe Rogan after the fight. "I have so many more tools. I have so many more sweet finishes. I wanted to show more."

The bout was scheduled to go three rounds, and coincidentally began right about the same time Sean's sister Mashayla took the court in Missoula with the Helena Capital Bruins for the girls Western AA title game.

