Butte’s Brawls and Kickstart Days festival begins Friday as spectators will enjoy music, freestyle motorcycle performances and bare-knuckle boxing at the Butte Depot on S. Arizona Street.
The boxing matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., immediately after the likes of Levi Renz, Adam Jones, Jarryd McNeil, Anthony Murray, Dereck Beckering and Javier Villegas wrap up the motorcycle portion of the show.
In the first bare-knuckle bout of the evening, Anaconda’s Thomas Allison will be putting his undefeated boxing record on the line against Manuel Moreira of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Born in Phoenix but raised in the Smelter City, Allison, 28, is a detective with the Anaconda Police Department.
He attended Anaconda High School and grew up wrestling. Outside of his police work and raising two children younger than 5 years old with his wife, Allison’s free time is spent training at the gym.
“It happened right after high school. I got some free time and I thought that boxing would be fun,” Allison remembers. “I was always curious about it right out of high school. I got in touch with Chris Eamon. He's the local boxing instructor. So once I got into boxing, I fell in love with it and I've been doing it off and on, whenever I can find the time since then.”
Allison has competed in a number of boxing matches around Southwestern Montana and is yet to lose. With his boxing success and wrestling background, he dabbled in MMA for a bit. However, he quickly learned that those two traits don’t necessarily translate into immediate mixed martial arts success.
“I competed in a couple of MMA bouts,” Allison says. “I lost one and I won one, and it was really chaotic. I thought I could transition from wrestling with a combination of wrestling and boxing and go right into mixed martial arts.
“Well, any mixed martial artist will tell you that you're wrong; it takes much more than that. And I found that out very quickly and it was very chaotic for me. When I got into boxing, there's a reason why call it the ‘sweet science.’ It was more of a chess game instead of chaotic haymakers, if you will. It's a thinking sport also and I just loved how you could think through a boxing match.”
Allison will be competing in the first of seven bouts Friday night. But before that gets underway, Allison made time for a few questions with The Montana Standard.
MS: Is it safe to assume this is the first bare-knuckle boxing match you’ve been in?
TA: I've had plenty of street fights growing up, but no, this is my debut bare-knuckle boxing match. I've had nothing like this. I haven't competed in any Muay Thai, no kickboxing, nothing like that. The only thing I've ever competed in was wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts.
MS: Without revealing too much, how have you had to alter your training?
TA: Blocking … With gloves on, when you have even a smaller 12-ounce glove on, and they also have a 12-ounce glove on, you can feel the impact, but it doesn't really hurt. It doesn't hurt at all. With bare-knuckle boxing, I know if you get hit in the back of the hand, you have a pretty good shot at breaking the back of your hand for blocking.
MS: What’s the most memorable fight you’ve competed in?
TA: Honestly, I've had a few. I fought this kid in Butte named Donny Salcido, and he was a great fighter. And I remember right when we touched gloves, you expect as a new fighter to have the fight slowly progress, right? Yeah, you touch gloves, you feel each other out and then you start fighting. Well, Donny Salcido was like a shark, man. He snapped my nose first right-hand and broke my nose. So I had to go through the whole flight with a broken nose.
It was just a wakeup call. And I remember that was one of my tougher fights because that kid could hit. I ended up winning the bout just because like I told you, it's a thinking man's sport. I figured out how he was fighting and I just use the jab and I got myself through the bout and stuck with it.
MS: What’s a fight you’d like to forget about?
TA: Not ones that I've lost. I haven't ever lost a boxing match. The only match that I've ever lost was an MMA match. I learned a ton out of the MMA match that I did lose. I fought a guy named Shea O'Neill. He fights for Bryan Deats. This is a guy that beat Sugar Sean O'Malley.
And I fought him in an MMA bout and he mopped the floor with me, deservingly, too. I walked into a fight that I didn't belong into and I'm telling you, he ripped my ribs through the back of me and choked me out quick.
MS: Are there things you take from boxing that help you on the job?
TA: I think boxing helped me in life in general, and I think it's helped many kids in life. I see it on my job every day; angry, young kids, whether they had a hard life growing up or whether they were picked on in high school. I'm not saying that I was specifically, but for all the reasons, for me, anger problems and stuff like that, however it happened, you get into fighting and a lot of mothers and fathers that are worried about their kid getting in more and more fights, because now they're a trained fighter … that's completely wrong. It calms people down and I know it did for me also. You realize that you don't have to get into fights. It teaches you to turn the other cheek more often also, not sweat the small stuff and not worry about what people say.
