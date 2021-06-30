BILLINGS — Jeff Welsch, author of "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities", will be at This House of Books in Billings on Friday to discuss the project and sign books.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be no attendance limit, but masks are required.
Welsch, executive sports editor for 406mtsports.com and former Billings Gazette sports editor, will talk and answer questions from the audience about "Montana Greats", which was released in April. The book sells for $22.95.
Communities represented in "Montana Greats" are as large as Billings and as small as Volborg, Pompeys Pillar, Muddy Creek and Wyola.
This House of Books is at 224 N. Broadway in Billings. For more information, call 406-534-1133.
