The original Big Sky State Games logo, left, and the 2020 logo that was designed to emulate it.

BILLINGS — It looks like it was almost meant to be. 

Coincidentally, this year’s logo for the Big Sky State Games, which has “celebrating 35 years” inscribed on it, has a cowboy riding a horse and raising the Games’ torch with mountains in the background.

On Thursday, it was learned that retired PRCA world champion bareback rider Deb Greenough of Billings would be this year’s special guest athlete and torch lighter. The original torch lighter, Sam Schultz of Missoula, is unable to participate.

In a press release, the BSSG announced Schultz's girlfriend began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, and Schultz was waiting on test results.

According to BSSG executive director Liana Susott, this year’s logo was based off the original design from 1986.

The 1986 logo was based on a sculpture by Billings artist Bill Rains said Susott. Patrick Parker updated the logo this year.

