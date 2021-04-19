BILLINGS — Billings Gymnastics School team members Claire Molnar, Lydia Murphy and Delaney Bloyder all qualified for the Level 9 Western Championships May 7-9 in Coralville, Iowa.
The gymnasts qualified by their performance at the regional meet in Helena last weekend. They had advanced to the regional tournament from the state tourney, which was held in Bozeman.
Molnar, of Laurel, is a seventh grader. Murphy and Bloyder are both seniors at Billings West.
The trio will compete in four events at nationals — floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam and the vault.
Molnar, Murphy and Bloyder are coached by Denis Berry and Kari Streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.