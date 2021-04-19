Claire Molnar, Lydia Murphy and Delaney Bloyder

Billings gymnasts Claire Molnar, Lydia Murphy and Delaney Bloyder (left to right) all qualified for the national championships in Coralville, Iowa, May 7-9. 

BILLINGS — Billings Gymnastics School team members Claire Molnar, Lydia Murphy and Delaney Bloyder all qualified for the Level 9 Western Championships May 7-9 in Coralville, Iowa.

The gymnasts qualified by their performance at the regional meet in Helena last weekend. They had advanced to the regional tournament from the state tourney, which was held in Bozeman. 

Molnar, of Laurel, is a seventh grader. Murphy and Bloyder are both seniors at Billings West. 

The trio will compete in four events at nationals — floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam and the vault.  

Molnar, Murphy and Bloyder are coached by Denis Berry and Kari Streets.

