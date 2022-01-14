BILLINGS — Mayson Shively, a 6-foot-2 left-handed pitcher from Three Forks, has signed with the baseball program at Montana State Billings.
Shively played football and basketball at Three Forks High School, and also competed in baseball during the summer American Legion season.
He was selected as his team's pitcher of the year in 2020. He threw a perfect game during the 2021 season. Shively also plays first base.
Shively played for the Gallatin Valley Outlaws, which won the State A championship last summer.
"Mayson is an extreme competitor and work horse," MSUB coach Derek Waddoups said in a school press release. "He is a strong athlete with a desire to grow and develop ...
""We look forward to great things out of Mayson as a person, student, and athlete here at MSUB."
