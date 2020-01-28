HELENA — Park your car and open the doors to the unassuming entrance of the Eagles Lodge on Fee Street. Instead of walking straight ahead for a cold one at the bar, peek to your left and you’ll see a flight of stairs. Before you get halfway down those stairs you’ll hear what sounds like 10 or 15 boys and girls wailing on punching bags. And that’s exactly what it is — the training facility for the H-Town Eagles, a youth boxing club in Helena.
The space consists of eight bags hanging from the ceiling, an iPod hooked up to a speaker and a ring for sparring. The blue paint is worn off the floor toward the middle of the ring and just outside the ropes, four fresh bananas sit atop a spare cocktail table for whoever might need a pick-me-up.
Three members of the Eagles will be boxing for national accolades over the next five days in Kansas City.
“Three regional champs — Dontae Velarde, Anthony Espino, and Leland Means. All three won their championship fights and are advancing to nationals,” says H-Town coach Duran Caferro Sr. “Dontae and Anthony are a couple of state’s best fighters.”
At one point during 2019, Velarde and Espino were each ranked in the top four, nationally, in their respective weight classes. Espino, 12, fights at 85 pounds. Velarde, 11, tips the scale at 106.
In order to qualify for nationals, a boxer must win a state title. Montana’s USA Boxing Silver Gloves championship was held in Billings back in December. Regionals was held in Boise, Idaho, earlier in January. If a fighter prevails within their division in regionals, they have the opportunity to fight at the Silver Gloves nationals.
Head coach of the Eagles for 28 years, Caferro Sr. estimates that over 1,000 kids have coming through the program at one point or another, including his son and grandson.
“Duran Buster Caferro, he just recently moved to Missoula, but he, he's still part of our program, still competes with us,” Caferro Sr. says. “He lost a split decision at the Regional Silver Gloves, but he has competed on the national level. His dad, Duran Caferro, Jr. was an eight-time national champ, so Buster's got some big genes.”
Before he became a coach, Caferro Sr. fought as an amateur in Whitefish.
"I probably had 30 bouts,” he recalls. “But I'm, uh, I'm a way better coach than I was a boxer.”
Caferro Sr. is also a humble man. He makes it a point to steer the conversation toward the kids, what they have achieved and what he expects them to accomplish and contribute within the community.
“We get a lot of neighborhood kids. We got a lot of kids that go to Bryant School. We instill hard work, dedication, commitment. We instill those values in those kids, and we have a code of conduct contract that they have to sign,” Caferro Sr. says. “And just basic life rules, so that kind of holds them accountable. These kids have a lot... are very successful in the ring and out of the ring. These kids are Helena's elite. They're our future leaders. These kids are superstars.”
The commitment to education each member of the Eagles is expected to recognize is called Knowledge is Power.
Caferro Sr. says the program will incentivize outstanding performances such as straight As, a B average or noticeable incremental improvement in school. He will hand out prizes ranging from about $50-100 in value, depending on the club’s budget during a given year.
In addition to his boxing accolades, Velarde — who attends Helena Middle School — is also proud of his academic success.
“If I were to brag about anything, I would brag about how many plaques I have for award winning out of the year on our team, and I would also brag about my academic success,” he says.
While some of these competitors have achieved a great deal at a young age, it is also their failures — albeit not very many — which drive them to put in the time and effort to better themselves. Their fondest memories are of times they defeated someone who had beaten them in multiple bouts prior.
“My best memory was probably beating this kid at Madison, Wisconsin,” says Espino, who also attends Helena Middle School. “So, he eliminated me the two years before at Kansas City, and then when I fought him at Madison — I beat him there.”
Velarde shares a similar sentiment.
“My best memory in boxing is fighting a kid named Cash Allen,” he says. “He's beat me a few times, but all of the sudden I just started beating him.”
Given the drive and determination these youngsters possess, it’s no surprise they are able to make strides well beyond their competition.
“Really, when you don't want to work out, you just kind of have to do it anyway,” Velarde says.
“So, you just go there, and then once you really start, you know, you, yeah, you just kind of have to push yourself, I guess, to go,” adds Espino, who runs cross-country to supplement his boxing training.
This will be the fourth consecutive year Espino has qualified for the Silver Gloves nationals and it will be his 11th national tournament overall.
Velarde is heading to the Silver Gloves nationals for the second consecutive year. It will be his seventh national tourney. Means is gearing up for his first Silver Gloves nationals and second-ever national tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.