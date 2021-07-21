FARGO, N.D. — Three Montana wrestlers earned All-America honors Wednesday at USA Wrestling's Marines Junior and 16U Nationals Tournament at the Fargodome.
Omastewin Foster of Florence was fourth in the junior girls 225-pound weight class, Mariah Wahl of Cut Bank finished sixth in girls junior freestyle at 138 pounds, and Isaac Stewart of Frenchtown was eighth in the junior boys 100 freestyle.
Foster lost to Hannah Francis of Texas 6-1 in the third-place match. Wahl lost to Madison Sandquist of Texas 10-0 in the fifth-place match. Stewart lost to Nate Smith of Indiana 12-2 in the quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.