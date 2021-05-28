GULF SHORES, Ala. — Three Rocky Mountain College athletes earned All-America status with their performances Friday at the NAIA track and field championships.
Mei-Li Stevens placed third in the women's marathon with a time of three hours, 14 minutes, 22 seconds. Teammate George Beddow finished fifth in the men's marathon at 2:47:22 to gain All-America accolades for the second time.
Beddow also raced in 2019, placing sixth. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the national championships were not held in 2020.
On the track Friday, Rocky's Jackson Wilson ran a 14:45.1 in the 5,000 meters to place third in the top-flight final. The race featured the best distance runners in the NAIA.
Sydney Little Light of Rocky ran a 4:43.98 in the 1,500 meters final, finishing ninth. She was one place out of All-American honors.
