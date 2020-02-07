BOZEMAN — Rocky Mountain College's Isaac Petsch, Joseph Vanden Bos and Michael Lee each hit NAIA national qualifying marks at the 2020 Montana State University Indoor Open on Friday.
All three earned a trip to the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Lee achieved the NAIA's "B" mark in the men's shot put with a personal best and school record-setting throw of 50-0.75. With the qualifying mark, Lee becomes the first student-athlete in school history to earn a trip to nationals in a field event.
"We've been working a lot on getting his form under control," said coach Anicia Knispel. "Going into the throw, we let him know to extend his hips. He got the hips extended and had a big throw. We are really excited for him."
The sophomore from Kalispell finished third in a field of nine with the best throw from an NAIA athlete in the event.
"At first, I thought it was a pretty bad throw," said Lee, who had broken the previous shot put record last week. "After last week I was pretty disappointed until I saw how far it actually went."
Finishing in second in the men's weight throw, Lee broke his own indoor school record at 53-1. He had previously set the record last week with a distance of 49-1.5.
After hitting the NAIA's "B" mark in the men's mile in January, Petsch ran a time of 4:21.92 to hit the NAIA's "A" mark on Friday. The senior from Billings finished third in a field of eight as the only NAIA runner in the race.
Vanden Bos reached the NAIA's "B" mark in the men's 800 meters with a time of 1:56.85. He placed second in a field of six with the top NAIA time.
Finishing right behind him was teammate Elijah Boyd, who just narrowly missed hitting a qualifying mark with a time of 1:57.78.
Isaac Cunningham broke his own school indoor record in the triple jump with a distance of 39-5.25.
Finishing with a time of 3:30.84, Rocky's men's 1,600 relay placed second between a pair of squads from the Bobcats. The RMC team consisted of Lawrence Bryant, Caden Bethel, Vanden Bos and Boyd.
On the women's side, Allison Halverson broke her own school indoor record in the women's shot put with a distance of 36-4.25. She finished sixth in a field of 12.
Rocky's women's distance medley team finished third with a time of 13:04.34. The team consisted of Sydney Little Light, Jatinas Sattoriva, Carrie Daniels and Mei-Li Stevens.
