BILLINGS — Three of the state’s major bowling tournaments, set to begin later this month, have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Montana United States Bowling Association reported on its website that the Open tournament in Missoula, the women’s state tournament in Billings and the Youth State event in Great Falls will not take place this year.

All three tournaments were scheduled to start the weekend of April 17-19.

The decision to cancel was made by the Montana USBC board of directors.

Additionally, the Youth Bowling Championships, which were originally scheduled for May 1-3 in Helena, have been postponed until June 12-14.

The YBC is a state qualifier for the national Junior Gold tournament, which is still scheduled for July in Las Vegas.

All entry fees for the Open, Women’s and Youth tournaments will be refunded, the Montana USBC said.

Tags

Load comments