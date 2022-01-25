James M. Reynolds, known as Jimmy Reynolds by many Montanans at the time, was one of Butte’s first nationally recognized athletes — and so much more.
Reynolds lived a truly remarkable life, wore many hats and remained a fierce competitor until the day he died. Whether he was on the roller skating rink, racing automobiles, arguing in the courtroom or making his rounds on the local political circuit, he played the game to win.
Local archives document this early noteworthy resident of Butte. Like many from that time period, portions of his exploits are both well-documented in newspaper articles and subject to local lore.
Reynolds made Butte and Anaconda print headlines at an astounding rate during his life. The first such appearance was an announcement in The Miner on July, 21, 1883, that Reynolds (who we are led to believe was born in 1862 in Dunkirk, New York) would be competing against Butte’s Hugh Write in a five-mile roller-skating race.
Before that time, according to a letter he wrote to The Butte Miner sports editor Spike Haynes, Reynolds worked for Phil Sheehan at the Laclede Hotel in Bozeman. In the winter of 1883, a roller-skating rink opened and he “took to the game quite naturally.” He stated he quit his job at the hotel to focus on skating. During the spring, he walked to Helena because he heard that, “the game was good and the management of the rink was giving a prize of $25 each Saturday night to the winner of the open race.”
In a Feb. 21, 1884 edition of The Miner, Reynolds was reported to have won the championship of Montana by defeating, Wright, James Orton and Louie Schultz.
As it turns out, according to Reynolds' letter to Haynes, he was proud of defeating Schultz and did so 16 times.
“Intense excitement prevailed during the race and some feeling manifested, but the general verdict is the medal went to the fastest skater,” The Miner wrote.
On May 9, 1885, The Butte Miner ran a story from the New York Morning Journal about an upcoming, “Six-days go-as-you-please” roller skating championship at Madison Square Garden. The Butte Athletic Club held an exhibition to raise money for Reynolds to travel to New York to compete.
“Untrained men and boys must leave the glory to those with records,” read the sub-headline.
The champion would receive a championship belt and 70% of the stakes and The Morning Journal highlighted a few of the competitors it believed were the favorites to win.
“Kenneth A. Skinner of Boston, is said to be the fastest roller-skater in the world,” the article said. “Charles A. Harriman is the champion long distance skater and pedestrian of the Pacific Coast.”
Reynolds, who would have been 23 at the time according to his 1916 letter to Haynes, was not mentioned.
However in reporting on the event, The Miner wrote that Reynolds was “holding his own” after the first 24 hours of the competition. There was no mention of how the competition concluded, but it was conceivable that Reynolds was victorious. While there was quite a bit of conjecture reported as fact back then, Reynolds would have won a belt after his victory at MSG. So theoretically, he would have had proof of his victory in the form of a tangible object.
However, we later find out in Reynolds’ letter to Haynes that Butte’s skater actually quit the six-day race during the 36th hour. Allegedly 19 miles in the lead, Reynolds said he decided to bow out after learning that many of the participants had not paid their entry fee, so there was no prize pool.
Reynolds elected to rest up and enter a 25-mile race that awarded $1,600 to the winner and was for the "championship of the world." That race was part of the same event at MSG and took place on the final day before closing. Reynolds said he won that race.
Now a nationally recognized speed skater, Reynolds claimed to have won 50 races while on the East Coast and admitted to one defeat.
“I skated 51 times in the east and was beaten once, by George Berry,” Reynolds said in his letter to Haynes.
While we must rely on Reynolds' word when it comes to his success on the national stage, it is well-documented that during his prime he was the best skater in Montana.
Reynolds returned to the Treasure State in November 1885 where his roller skating career was mostly reduced to regional exhibitions. He would often race someone who publicly challenged him, sometimes handicapping himself in some way. The handicap was intended to make the race fairer, but Reynolds still often ended up winning handily.
“On Saturday night James M. Reynolds skated one mile against Kinney, giving the latter one lap in the mile,” The Butte Miner reported on Dec. 8, 1885. “Reynolds had an easy race, and won by two laps instead of the one allowed.”
In February 1886, The Miner reported that a nationally renowned skater named Kenneth Skinner, of Boston, was traveling from Denver to Butte to race Reynolds in a series of races to determine a champion.
A draw was called after Reynolds was said to have, “had considerable difficulty during the present matches with his roller, his order for large wheels having gone astray.” That may have been the case, and at the time of the draw the men were tied after winning two heats each with one more remaining.
In Reynolds’ letter to Haynes, he claimed to have won and even added that, “Many of the old-timers remember this event.”
In March 1886, Reynolds, who spent time between both Butte and Helena while living in Montana, moved to Butte for the foreseeable future, according to The Miner.
Reynolds became an active Butte Democrat, often involved in local politics in some regard. Starting in 1897 and even into his later years, his name appeared on the ballot as a delegate for state and national conventions.
At some point during the summer of 1897, Reynolds became Deputy Sheriff of Silver Bow County. The Miner occasionally referred to him as, “James Reynolds, of the Sheriff’s office.” But it was not until Sept. 3, 1897, that The Miner mentioned him with the official title of Deputy Sheriff.
In March of 1901, The Miner reported William H. Davey, a young up-and-comer at the time, received the Democratic nomination for the upcoming mayoral election. Reynolds, who eventually became Butte’s Chief of Police under Davey, was reported to have been directly involved in the selection of Davey as the party’s nominee.
“(Reynolds) said that it was cause for congratulation that the party had named two such excellent men as (J.H.) McCarthy and (Daniel) Tewey,” The Miner wrote of the mayoral selection process. “But he had another new star and one who would lead the party to victory.”
After Davey won the April 1901 election, The Butte Daily Post said that it was rumored Reynolds would be named city clerk. However, much to the dismay of Democratic Party members, Reynolds was named chief of police over at least three others, one of whom was assumed to be a shoe-in for the job.
This quid-pro-quo did not go unnoticed by party higher-ups and Butte police officers.
“The greatest feeling of dissatisfaction exists over the appointment of chief of police,” The Miner said on May 6, 1901. “James M. Reynolds, Tom Mulholland, Major Deeney and Chief Lavell have all been in the race, Lavell being looked on as a sure winner.”
Tensions came to a head a few months later. On Jan. 3, 1902, The Post published a story titled, “Fighting chief and his fighting men”. There was reportedly a “cabal” of policemen who had been accused of conspiring against Reynolds, all of whom at one point or another had “been suspended or brought up for trial on charges preferred by the chief.”
There was constant bickering between the mayor’s office and the police union, with Chief Reynolds as the fulcrum of the controversy.
He remained Butte’s police chief under Pat Mullins, until Mullins uncovered some “peculiar” book keeping. Apparently almost $2,200 had slipped through the cracks and Reynolds appeared to be the beneficiary. According to The Anaconda Standard on June 1, 1903, Reynolds resigned as Chief of Police after two years.
On April 14, 1908, Reynolds’ first wife Mary Josephine, originally of Deer Lodge, died at their home in Butte after a months-long battle with cancer.
Reynolds filled the void racing, whether it was by foot, roller skates or automobiles. After what was considered a surprising victory in a “marathon” roller-skating race in February 1909, Reynolds skated the Salt Lake Marathon on March 19, 1909. It was the first time the local press acknowledged anything other than a first-place finish for the then 49-year-old Reynolds.
“Reynolds finished second in the Salt Lake Marathon last night and made a showing that should put the young fellows who competed against him to shame,” The Post said.
Two years later, Reynolds reportedly collected $1,500 after winning a bet that he couldn’t run from the corner of Park and Main in Uptown Butte to the Nine Mile House in less than 90 minutes. He knocked it out in 77 minutes.
“I am getting pretty old,” the 51-year-old told The Standard. “I did not know that I could hold out. I was not in training and had not made any practice run to see whether I could do it.”
The once-disgraced police chief also dedicated some of his time to charity work with the Joshers’ Club. On Dec. 23, 1913, during a day when “immense amount of provisions and clothing” were sent to needy families, Reynolds was one of the drivers. This probably wasn’t the first time Reynolds was behind the wheel of this relatively new technology, but it was something he enjoyed doing as we later find out.
Reynolds was also a savvy real estate investor in the next chapter of his professional career. The archives show purchases he made from Butte to Melrose to Dillon. Perhaps most notably, The Miner reported on Jan. 6, 1915 that Reynolds took control of Boulder Hot Springs from John E. McCormick in a deal that seemingly had been in the works secretly for a while. The hotel had been closed for some time and Reynolds reopened the resort Jan. 8, 1915, just two days after taking over. He was often reported to be making businesses trips between Butte, Boulder and Helena, even during the winter months when the roads were dangerous. Either he was a motivated businessman or he really liked driving.
Reynolds’ obsessions with racing and driving eventually found each other in the next chapter of his competitive career. On July 7, 1917, The Miner reported that Reynolds was to square off with J. Stanley Smith, who was “a well-known northern Montana man.” Reynolds would drive a Hudson Supersix and Smith a Bluebird Winton. The planned course began at the Boulder Springs Hotel to an area known as the Helena Hill and back. The winner of the race was to receive $1,000. There was no follow-up as to who won.
Montana’s press did not follow his driving career very closely, but a May 16, 1919 article in the Indianapolis Star reported that a J.M. Reynolds from Boulder, Montana, arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to compete in the 7th Liberty 500-Mile Sweepstakes, now known as the Indy 500. Reynolds, however did not qualify to compete in the race. His average speed of 83.5 MPH during qualifying was the 34th best in the field. He needed to be in the top 33. Reynolds, around 57 at the time, was officially the first alternate of the race.
Reynolds, regardless of age, refused to take his foot off the gas pedal. And that’s what led to his eventual demise.
On July 5, 1921, The Standard reported that Reynolds and Missoula’s Burnell Liston were involved in an automobile accident as part of the “climax of the racing program” during Missoula’s Fourth of July celebration at the fairgrounds. Burnell was killed and the outlook on Reynolds’ possible recovery was bleak.
“One killed and another probably fatally injured in the auto races here,” read the Special Dispatch to the Standard.
Earl C. Smead, another driving champion of the time and a friend of Reynolds, was in attendance for the crash. Smead told The Standard, that the crash might not have occurred if Reynolds knew that the race was over.
“I do not believe that Jimmy saw the flag,” he said in the July 8, 1921, article. “He had no idea that the race was over, and was driving ahead with no knowledge that the race was ended.”
But three days after the crash, it was reported that Reynolds was on the mend.
“Attending physicians say his chances for recovery are improved considerably,” the July 7, 1921 Special Dispatch to the Standard wrote.
While he was recovering, Reynolds’ relatives believed it to be a good idea for a guardian to take over as proprietor of Boulder Hot Springs as Reynolds was still mentally incapacitated after the procedure following his head injury. The courts agreed and Frank Walker, an attorney, was named guardian of the estate, per the request of Reynolds only son, James Reynolds Jr.
During the Aug. 6, 1921 hearing that named Walker guardian of Boulder Hot Springs, Dr. H.D. Kistler provided a more detailed update on Jimmy Reynolds’ condition.
“He will speak a few words in a rational way,” the Murray Hospital staff member said to The Standard. “But he then commences to wander from the subject.”
You could say that the tragic car crash was the moment when Reynolds’ competitive outlet transitioned from the racetrack to the courtroom.
As time passed, updates sporadically appeared stating that Reynolds was still improving. There were few details until a Dec. 8, 1921 article in The Standard reported that a judge had deemed Reynolds competent and made Reynolds the proprietor of Boulder Hot Springs once again.
The Standard wrote that Reynolds was, “Much pleased with the manner in which Walker had managed his affairs.” He also went into detail about the medical procedure that saved his life.
“I never felt better than now,” Reynolds said. “I think I was lucky. The doctors took off the top of my skull and laid it on a platter. My brain was exposed and all that. They put the skull back and I haven’t even had a headache since.”
Almost three weeks after the ruling, Reynolds married Miss Mary Lowney on Dec. 26, 1921.
Reynolds’ mental state once again became newsworthy in 1923, when on July 31 The Standard reported that Mary E. Reynolds, his wife of fewer than two years, had filed an application to have her husband declared incompetent following what she described as a “relapse.”
On Aug. 29, 1923, Mary Reynolds was named guardian of Boulder Hot Springs after convincing Judge Joseph R. Jackson that her husband had been, “conducting himself strangely,” according to The Butte Miner.
But Reynolds wasn’t finished. A Feb. 14, 1924, article in The Standard reported that he petitioned the courts to restore him to competency. After a hearing that spanned over several days, he was again deemed competent on March 13, 1924.
Divorce hearings followed and Jimmy and Mary Reynolds were divorced on April 5, 1925.
Reynolds died Sept. 26, 1927 and his obituary can be found in the Sept. 27 1927, issue of The Anaconda Standard. According to the obituary, he was 67 , but according to Reynolds’ letter to Haynes, he would have been aged 64 or 65.
Much like the life of this early Butte sports legend, some things will remain a mystery.
