KALISPELL — A limited amount of tickets for the Montana PRCA Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The two-day event will be held at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell in 2021 and will take place Jan. 15-16. The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15 and 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The top Montana PRCA cowboys and cowgirls will be going up against the leading Montana PRCA stock. The year-end circuit champions will be crowned after the final performance on Saturday night.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Majestic Valley Arena at 406-755-5366 or 877-755-5366 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The web site is info@majesticvalleyarena.com

Circuit finals information is also available at www.prorodeomontana.com

