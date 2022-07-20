BUTTE — "Tony’s where? In Montana? No way!"
Considering where I had been, what I had done, and where I was heading, Butte was nowhere on my radar. Some six weeks ago, I could not tell you where Butte was on a map. All that I knew is that Butte was in Big Sky country.
Hello, Montana! It is time to introduce myself.
I am Tony Adams, the new sports reporter with The Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com.
I have an extensive background, which sometimes can get a little lengthy! But here goes:
I was born in Flint, Michigan (please hold all Flint Water jokes to a minimum) and raised in Davison, Michigan, and Belton, Texas.
Following my high school graduation, I served an 11-year enlistment in the United States Navy. During my stint, I served aboard three ships, including the commissioning of USS Gettysburg (CG-64).
When I separated from the Navy in June 1998, I went to work for a sports radio station (WBWL-AM 600) in Jacksonville, Florida. I spent most of my nine years between "The Ball" and WOKV-690.
I spent part of the time as a producer for several local broadcasts over nine years. My highlight was being a pool reporter for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2000-2006 for WOKV, WSCR-AM in Chicago, XTRA-AM in San Diego, KRTK-FM in Dallas, SportsNetwork.com, and a guest shot on Westwood One. I also had a six-year stint as the producer for the Bellsouth Outdoors Show from 2002-2007, which moved from WOKV to its present home on WJXL-AM 1010/92.5 FM.
Now known as the Nimnicht Outdoors Show, the boys celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2021.
It was on 92.5FM that I served as the Jacksonville Tomcats Arena Football 2 League play-by-play announcer in 2002.
While working three jobs and raising two sons, I obtained my Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Jones College in Florida in 2006.
I moved from Jacksonville in August 2007 and took a sabbatical from the sports world for three years before I joined up with a podcast group when I lived in San Diego called The Majors, which had a portion of the group based in Detroit.
I was a weekly guest host for a podcast called "Around the Horn" from 2010-2012, which concentrated on Major League Baseball. During that time, I worked for a financial firm and moved from San Diego to Weatherford, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth.
When things did not pan out in Weatherford, I moved back to Belton to become the Sports Reporter for The Belton Journal in November 2012. I replaced a legendary sports editor, the late Chuck Kelly, who had passed away in August 2012.
For those unfamiliar with where Belton is, it is an hour north of Austin and two hours south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It resides at the corner of where I-35 and I-14 (formerly US-190) split to the west toward Killeen and Fort Hood.
It was my first print journalism job. I did not take long to prove my worth to the brass. Promoted to Sports Editor in June 2013, I changed my view on the position from a "job" to a "career."
For eight years, I served the Belton community as their eyes and ears of local sports, not only on the collegiate circuit (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) and high school level (Belton High School and newly-opened Lake Belton High School in 2020) but also in Belton Youth Baseball, Belton Youth Softball, and the Texas Teenage Baseball-Softball Association.
Also, during the eight-year stint, I picked back up my dreams of play-by-play announcing. I served as the play-by-play announcer for multiple Belton ISD Athletics squads, which included three years as Tiger Football play-by-play announcer. I also spent nine years as play-by-play announcer for Belton baseball and softball, four years behind the mic for Belton basketball, and split duties of all three sports between Belton and Lake Belton from 2020 through 2022.
I had the opportunity to document many memorable moments in Belton and the surrounding areas via the written word and photography. I picked up several honors in the community and through the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contests.
I was a contributing writer and photographer for BeltonTigerAthletics.com and LBHSBroncos.com. In addition, I had the opportunity to mentor many photographers who came through the Belton Tiger Media and Lake Belton Bronco Media programs.
While in Belton, I picked up the moniker "The Hardest Working Sports Writer in Bell County." It was a title that I did not take lightly.
When I departed The Belton Journal in May 2021, I went to work as the sports information director and play-by-play Announcer for the new startup website, 35Live.Media. It was a valuable 12-month experience that took my sports writing and photography into rehab. Finally, I could concentrate on the nuts and bolts of what the readers (and in photography, the viewers) wanted to see. I continued to cover Belton and Lake Belton High School athletics.
During my time with 35Live, I also served as the baseball play-by-play announcer for the Temple (TX) College Leopards in the National Junior College Athletic Association at the Texas Sports Radio Network (TSRN).
In June 2022, I applied for two sports writer positions through Lee Enterprises: The Montana Standard and The Eagle in Bryan, Texas.
The Standard and 406mtsports were very interested in having me covering sports in Butte, as I was just as interested in a change of venue. In addition, they recognized the work I had put in during my time in Central Texas, not only from the writing and photography but also in the live-streaming I had done.
I made the jump, and so far, it has been beneficial. Texas will always have my heart, but Montana will now have my work ethic. The altitude adjustment has been no joke. Belton is 509 feet above sea level, while Butte is 5,720 feet above sea level. The heat? Sorry to say, Montanans, it looks like I brought some of it. Belton has been in the 100s during the day. Butte has been in the high 80’s quite a bit over the past couple of weeks.
So, what will you expect to see from me? Once I get used to the systems here at The Standard and 406mtsports, plenty! Once football and volleyball start, I am going to be in overdrive. Texas high school football is incredible, and I cannot wait to see what Montana high school football is all about. Having covered the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team since 2012, I also look forward to watching and covering Montana Tech football this season.
While our sports editor, Dante Frattini, will be the "SME" (subject-matter expert, being a former volleyball head coach) in the volleyball spectrum, I can hold my own in volleyball coverage.
In the coming weeks, we will preview fall sports for The Montana Standard and 406mtsports. The journey will be fun, and I hope you will enjoy the journey with me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.